ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Man wanted in Ohio found in Jamestown, arrested days later

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqk8I_0gV74JfW00

This past Saturday afternoon, Jamestown police say they started investigating a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side.

Comments / 3

Related
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Respond To Burglaries On The City’s Eastside

JAMESTOWN – City of Jamestown Police made three arrests overnight in connection with two separate burglaries on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police say both break-ins took place at a storage business. First, a 46-year-old man is facing charges following a break-in around 11 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived on...
JAMESTOWN, NY
nyspnews.com

14 year old arrested for stealing vehicles

On July 9, 2022 at 4:00 A.M., Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested a 14-year-old from Buffalo, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Unlawful Fleeing 3rd degree. On July 9, 2022, Troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the town of Wheatfield, NY. Further investigation revealed that home cameras were able to capture footage of unidentified suspects going though vehicles that were unlocked and possibly opening residence garage doors. Troopers patrolled the area and observed two vehicles that did not stop at an intersection and attempted a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled and ultimately crashed. The occupants fled on foot and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and located and detained the 14-year-old. The 14-year-old was arrested and processed at SP Niagara. The vehicles occupied by the suspects were found to be stolen.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

NYSP: Buffalo teen faces larceny charges after stealing vehicle

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police have arrested a 14-year-old from Buffalo after troopers say home videos captured the teen and unidentified suspects going through vehicles that were unlocked and possibly opening garage doors to residences in the town of Wheatfield. Troopers say they patrolled the area and saw two vehicles that did […]
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamestown
News 4 Buffalo

“He is firing at any officer who is coming close”: Experts react to new BPD video of March chase, shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For almost 30 minutes on March 29, Buffalo Police officers chased Kente Bell through multiple neighborhoods, home-lined streets and even towns before the pursuit ended in a hail of gunfire. On Friday, the Buffalo Police Department released a series of body camera videos showing what officers saw while responding to the […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for felony DWI

On July 7, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Dave H. Allen., 40, of Buffalo, NY, for felony Driving While Intoxicated-previous conviction within ten years and Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of East Amherst,...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Forestville Man Charged with Criminal Mischief in Altercation

A Forestville man is facing a charge of 4th-degree criminal mischief after an investigation into an altercation late Friday afternoon in Forestville. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Main Street just after 4:30 PM and found that 39-year-old Justin Wilmore allegedly damaged property belonging to another person. Wilmore was later released with appearance tickets for Hanover Town Court.
FORESTVILLE, NY
WIVB

Buffalo man facing gun charges after search warrant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing gun charges after police say they found multiple loaded guns during a search warrant. Joseph Merrill, 32, of Buffalo, was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon after police conducted a search warrant on July 4 on the 100 block of Dartmouth Avenue. Police said they recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a loaded M4/AR-15 style rifle, two muskets and various ammunition.
BUFFALO, NY
wdkx.com

Buffalo Mass Shooter Due In Court

Yesterday afternoon, the man who was behind the racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, Payton Gendron faced Judge Susan Egan for a scheduled pre-trial conference in Erie County. The white supremacist killed 10 Black people at the Tops supermarket while live-streaming the shooting and pleaded not guilty to 25 charges during a court appearance last month. No cameras or recording devices were allowed during his scheduled appearance. More updates to come.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk man charged with possessing loaded gun, crack, mushrooms

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Dunkirk took a man into custody after they say they found a loaded gun, crack cocaine, mushrooms and more in his possession. It happened early Thursday morning. Members of the Dunkirk Police Department executed a search warrant at an upper apartment on Eagle Street, with help from Jamestown police, the FBI, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Chautauqua County Drug Task Force.
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Driver dies in Girard rollover accident overnight

Correction: The name of the street where this incident occurred was Haggerty Street. One person is dead after an accident in Girard overnight. The accident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday night at the railroad crossing at Haggerty Street in Girard. According to reports from the scene, the driver of a car lost control, causing the […]
GIRARD, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Altercation in Silver Creek Leads to Arrest of Salamanca Man

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested following a physical altercation Saturday morning at an address in the Village of Silver Creek. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene at about 9:30 AM and determined that 22-year-old Elijah Miller of Salamanca allegedly engaged in the altercation against another person inside the home. Miller was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SILVER CREEK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Allentown gunman pleads guilty for injuring two

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to injuring two in a July 2021 shooting on Allen Street. 29-year-old Jose A. Castillo of Buffalo pleaded to one count of attempted assault in the first degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree, all violent felonies.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Sheriff gives update on investigation into fatal shooting

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office are continuing to investigate the shooting in Sinclairville that claimed the life of 18-year-old Joseph Misciagno of Cassadaga. County Sheriff Jim Quattrone gave an update on the investigation during an appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program on Friday. He says six people were involved in a dispute that apparently led to the shooting, including Misciagno and another person who got into a vehicle that later went off the road...
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy