Tether, the world's biggest stablecoin issuer, liquidated a $900 million loan made to troubled crypto lender Celsius, a Tether spokesperson confirms for Axios. Why it matters: This crypto market downward spiral has been marked by a buildup of debt that big-time players couldn't pay at exactly the wrong time — to what degree these firms were connected with each other is being revealed in drips and drabs as some file for bankruptcy proceedings and others, sue.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO