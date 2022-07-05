ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Fire displaces resident in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A person has been displaced after a fire at a mixed use building in Cedar Rapids early Tuesday morning. City officials said it happened at about 3:43 a.m. at 821...

www.kcrg.com

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - City leaders are one step closer to bringing a trolley system to Cedar Rapids. Monica Vernon and the Self-Supported Municipal Improvement District, or SSMID, has been pushing for a trolley route that would connect four local neighborhoods since 2014. It would go through downtown, New...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Funeral procession set for fallen Coralville officer

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have released details in Sgt. John Williams’s funeral procession set to take place on Monday. Officials say that officers will escort Sgt. Williams from Grace Community Church in North Liberty to Gay and Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa CIty at approximately 11:30 am on July 11th.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Towere Terrace NE to close for construction of I-380 interchange

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting July 11th, 2022, Tower Terrace Road NE will be closed between Center Point Road and Milburn Road. The road will close for construction of the new I-380 interchange. Work is expected to take approximately four months. For text alerts on road impacts, visit the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Names released in 3-vehicle crash on I-80 in Scott County

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) -The Scott County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the people injured in the three-vehicle accident on Interstate 80 Tuesday. Officials say Yomna Ibrahim Elbandrawy of Omaha, NE was the driver of the 2018 Mercedes and is still in the hospital. Mostafa Elgayesh of Omaha, NE, a passenger in the 2018 Mercedes, is also still hospitalized at the University of Iowa and in critical condition.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
K92.3

Crumbl Cookies Is Coming To Waterloo!

Big news if you have a sweet tooth and live in the Cedar Valley!. A new sugary business is moving into Waterloo very soon. If you've been paying attention to some of the businesses coming in and out of the Cedar Valley, you might have noticed that the Pita Pit located at 1503 Flammang Drive is closed for good.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine officer receives ‘Life Saving Award’

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, 30 years to the day he began serving the community, a Muscatine Police officer was honored with the Life Saving Award. Lt. Jeff Jirak was honored with the award during the July 7th Muscatine City Council meeting. The award is given to an officer who, while acting within the scope of their duties, saves the life of another person.
MUSCATINE, IA
KBUR

Iowa State Patrol performed over 4,000 traffic stops over holiday weekend

Cedar Rapids, IA- The Iowa State Patrol says it performed over 4,000 traffic stops over the 4th of July weekend. According to a post on Facebook, ISP said that the stops were a part of Operation C.A.R.E (Combined Accident Reduction Effort). C.A.R.E is a national program designed to bring together all state-level law enforcement agencies to reduce traffic accidents.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Iowa City man threatens to kill self, others with homemade bombs, machete

Iowa City, IA- Iowa City police have released details regarding the arrest of a man Tuesday, July 5th, who they say planted bombs and threatened to kill others and himself. Radio Iowa reports that, according to multiple broadcast reports, incendiary devices were found at the GuideLink Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Dyersville celebrates 150th Anniversary of town founding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Dyersville held a parade on Friday, July 8th to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the founding of the town. The parade featured local students, former city council members, mayors, & firetrucks from Dyersville and towns in both Dubuque & Delaware counties. The celebrations also...
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Waterfront Hy-Vee arsonist given suspended sentence

An Iowa City arsonist has been given a suspended sentence. 56-year-old Douglas Johnson of Plum Street entered guilty pleas to two charges on Friday. According to Iowa Courts Online, Johnson reached a plea deal with prosecutors that included a two-year suspended sentence on a 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief charge and a one-year suspended sentence on a 1st Degree Arson charge. Johnson was also fined $1,285.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Schools to resume summer activities next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District announced on Friday that their summer operations would resume on Monday. The District sent a message to parents and staff during the week that a cyber security incident occurred over the weekend that forced the district to cancel activities during the week while the incident was addressed and resolved.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Tree Killing Pest Found In Nearly Every Iowa County

(Kossuth County, IA) -- An ash-tree killing pest has now been found in all but 7 of Iowa's 99-counties. The latest Emerald ash borer detection is in Kossuth County, in northern Iowa. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says Emerald ash borer typically kills ash trees within two-to-four years. EAB...
KOSSUTH COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Crews remove semi blocking southbound I-380 in North Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews have removed a semi truck that crashed, blocking the southbound lanes of I-380 early Wednesday morning. The crash blocked the southbound lanes of I-380 and one northbound lane in North Liberty, north of Forevergreen Road, for more than an hour. Emergency crews had a...
NORTH LIBERTY, IA

