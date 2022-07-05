ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

NATO allies to accept Sweden and Finland into alliance

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCedar Rapids families scramble to find child care after cyber attack at school district. Hundreds, if not thousands, of families in Cedar Rapids are scrambling for child care this week after a cyberattack forced the schools to shut...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

CRCSD will resume summer operation on Monday after “cybersecurity incident”, give no specific details over incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to an email to parents, The Cedar Rapids Community School District will resume summer operation on Monday, July 11. The email gives no specific information related to a week-long district closure after a “cybersecurity incident” announced on July 4. District Officials told TV9 legal counsel was advising the district to not comment on a situation leaving parents struggling for childcare and nonprofits organizing to serve meals.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Push for trolley loop in Cedar Rapids continues

Gary Barta says the Big Ten is still fielding calls, but he wouldn’t predict any more immediate expansion. In Dubuque, Fincels sweet corn is set to start making its seasonal debut on Monday. The free seven-week summer program provides around 14 hundred meals a day and normally sends students...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Schools to resume summer activities next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School District announced on Friday that their summer operations would resume on Monday. The District sent a message to parents and staff during the week that a cyber security incident occurred over the weekend that forced the district to cancel activities during the week while the incident was addressed and resolved.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dyersville celebrates 150th Anniversary of town founding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Dyersville held a parade on Friday, July 8th to celebrate the sesquicentennial of the founding of the town. The parade featured local students, former city council members, mayors, & firetrucks from Dyersville and towns in both Dubuque & Delaware counties. The celebrations also...
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Funeral procession set for fallen Coralville officer

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities have released details in Sgt. John Williams’s funeral procession set to take place on Monday. Officials say that officers will escort Sgt. Williams from Grace Community Church in North Liberty to Gay and Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa CIty at approximately 11:30 am on July 11th.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Our Town: Independence seeing renewal of business owners

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Keeping a business thriving after you leave it is a conundrum for many retiring owners. Baby boomers own about 40-percent of the nation’s small businesses, according to Forbes. In “Our Town Independence” passing the proverbial baton from one generation to the next has caught on...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Next week marks 10 years since two Evansdale girls were abducted. Next week marks a somber anniversary in the Cedar Valley. Culver's Greenhouse talks about watering your plants. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bob and Joan with Culver's Greenhouse talk about watering your plants. Remembering actor James Caan. Updated: 6 hours...
EVANSDALE, IA
KCRG.com

Power companies apply lessons learned to latest derecho

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Robert Murphy lives in Hiawatha, and he got lucky when a derecho hit Iowa Tuesday night. “I really didn’t notice a lot, a little bit of wind, but it wasn’t too bad, " said Murphy. “I didn’t lose power. My son lives two blocks over here, he lost power.”
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Kids encouraged to get 60 minutes of exercise per day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Barbara Dunn Swanson a worker with Iowa State University is urging parents to get their kids outside this summer. She says kids staying inside for long periods of time can be linked to obesity and increased aggression. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children get around 60 minutes of free play time a day. Dunn Swanson says that can increase their health, and get them interested in things like nature and the outdoors. She encourages parents to find time where their kids can put down their electronic devices, and go outside. She suggest activities like a morning walk, or playing sports in the evening. Dunn Swanson also wants families to be safe while enjoying the outdoors. She says carry a first aid kit, water bottles, and bug spray.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids woman says she lost mobility due to long-term COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Mayo Clinic, 1 in 5 people ages 18 to 64 who were infected with COVID-19 will have a medical condition that might be due to COVID up to a year after testing positive, and it’s even worse for people 65 and older, with one out of four suffering from long-term COVID-19. “This is me on the 4th of July hanging out with friends,” said Shannon Ver Woert as she flipped through old photos.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine officer receives ‘Life Saving Award’

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, 30 years to the day he began serving the community, a Muscatine Police officer was honored with the Life Saving Award. Lt. Jeff Jirak was honored with the award during the July 7th Muscatine City Council meeting. The award is given to an officer who, while acting within the scope of their duties, saves the life of another person.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
VINTON, IA

