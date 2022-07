TULSA, Okla. — A neighbor who saw the moments before Tulsa police shot a woman in a midtown neighborhood shared what they saw with 2 News Oklahoma. Daniel Anderson and his wife, neighbors who have lived next door to the woman at a home near 28th and Cincinnati for several years said they were on their porch Tuesday night when they saw the woman on her porch banging a sword.

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO