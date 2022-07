PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is dead after a wrong-way crash on the Parkway East. The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the Churchill exit. According to information provided by Pennsylvania State Police, a vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lanes when it smashed into another vehicle, causing it to spin and hit a third vehicle.

