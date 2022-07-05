ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

Man who shot his mother is shot and killed by neighbor, deputies say

By Chad Washington
 4 days ago

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — A neighbor shot and killed a man who shot his own mother multiples times in their north Houston apartment, authorities said.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning near Highland Cross Drive and Trevor Way.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office learned a mother and son were in their apartment when the son had been drinking and started acting strange.

He began shooting in the apartment and shot his mother several times, deputies said. A neighbor who lives in the complex got his firearm and then confronted the suspect.

The neighbor shot and killed the son because he believed the suspect was going to kill his mother, investigators said.

The mother was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Homicide investigators are working to sort things out and the case will be referred to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office at completion , Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said .

Comments / 8

I am Cooks!
4d ago

So very sad. Thanks to the neighbor for getting involved and taking action so many don't. He gave the mother a fighting chance at life. Unfortunately the son was killed, Praying the neighbor is not indicted for his heroic actions. Praying for the family.

Reply
20
Thomas Edwards
4d ago

Be careful when you use your firearm to protect yourself and others, cause the DA and Law enforcement only have one goal in mind... To take away your weapon, I'm still figuring today to have my weapon returned to me, after I defended myself against a gang member, and I never fired one shot...

Reply
9
Lisa Welch
4d ago

Sad but good on the neighbor for stopping him from killing anyone else. Hope no charges are brought from Grand Jury.

Reply
10
