New Orleans, LA

Final Play

By Garland Gillen
fox8live.com
 3 days ago

In 2019, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed the richest contract at his position. The deal was five years for a little over $96 million. AP sources: NFL insists on indefinite suspension for Watson. Updated: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:06 AM UTC. |. By Rob MaaddI. The NFL insisted...

www.fox8live.com

AllSteelers

Former Steelers LB James Farrior Calls Out Kenny Pickett

Not everyone believes the Pittsburgh Steelers secured their next franchise quarterback with the addition of Kenny Pickett. Even some Steelers alumni aren't very high on the former Pitt star. While scrolling through Twitter, former Steelers linebacker James Farrior saw a tweet from The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, discussing Pickett's third team...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the defenses the Saints will face in 2022

So much is riding on the New Orleans Saints offense in 2022. Fresh off the worst season they’ve put in front of fans in more than a decade, in which the Saints started four different quarterbacks and didn’t have a single player catch more than 50 passes or total 700 or more receiving yards. Alvin Kamara led the team in rushing again but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry, a full yard shy of his previous career-low. It was tough to watch.
NFL
New Orleans, LA
Tennessee State
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Alabama State
Louisiana Sports
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints' Hottest Position Battles in Training Camp for 2022

We're two weeks away from the Saints rookies reporting for training camp, while the veterans will be in the following week. New Orleans should drop their practice schedule soon, and we continue to focus on what to expect as we get closer. The team will have a good bit of position battles at training camp, but what are the hottest ones?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tom Brady
Devery Henderson
Chris Olave
Yardbarker

4th of July Fireworks: Revisiting Longest Touchdowns in Seahawks History

As people around the United States celebrate Independence Day on July 4, the NFL finds itself in the midst of a moratorium. With OTAs and minicamps wrapping up several weeks ago and training camp still weeks away, there's nothing football related going on in the darkest period of the offseason.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Clash Of The Titans.

Part of the reason they say never work with family. But too often in today’s sports world business becomes personal very very personal. “Its,not my Job to mentor him” Ryan Tannehill in response to Liberty star quarterback Malik Willis drafted 3rd round after shockingly unpicked through the first two (rounds) there was only one quarterback Kenny Pickett ironically out of the University of Pittsburgh selected 20th overall by the Pittsburgh steelers. It marked the first time. since 1997 the NFL that long without a quarterback being selected in the first round, as many teams scrambled to fill defensive wholes and add offensive weapons.
NASHVILLE, TN

