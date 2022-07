A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the completion of a renovation and expansion project at Avera Brady Health and Rehabilitation. The project included renovation of the Rehab and Harmony neighborhoods resulting in the addition of five private rooms, updated nursing stations, replacement of plumbing and bathroom features as well as flooring, and a new therapy room. Small updates were made to the Brook neighborhood and the Administration wing, and two new hospice suites were added. The project took just under one year to complete.

MITCHELL, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO