ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Weather: Soggy today; slow to clear Wednesday

MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIV83_0gV72NGq00

An incoming warm front for the morning followed by a cold front for the afternoon will mean a wet day all around. This morning, our warm front is beginning to lift northeast across New England with scattered showers taking shape. All this as temperatures reside in the 50s/60s alongside mostly cloudy skies and heightened humidity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jyRS_0gV72NGq00

The afternoon will offer up continued scattered showers and even embedded downpours. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 70s. South winds will gust upwards of 20-30 mph allowing for wind driven rain at times along with a reduction in visibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FuTfv_0gV72NGq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A19L6_0gV72NGq00

The rain will begin to diminish by the overnight and especially so by tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals will average 1/4″ to 1/2″. This is really good news considering much of Vermont and New Hampshire are experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions for this time of year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFHCd_0gV72NGq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IU9xG_0gV72NGq00

Wednesday will showcase our latest system departing to the east with a new high pressure approaching from the west. Wednesday morning will feature a few leftover showers followed by gradual clearing through the afternoon. Highs will manage the middle to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies during the second half of our midweek forecast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEeVf_0gV72NGq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZayW3_0gV72NGq00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChamplainValley.com

North Country airports getting FAA improvement grants

Airports in New York’s North Country are getting $4,435,369 in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration to upgrade themselves in various ways. Plattsburgh International Airport is getting more than $3,000,000. That money will help pay for runway, taxiway, tarmac and lighting improvements. Adirondack Regional Airport will receive nearly $1,000,000. The tarmac in Saranac Lake will […]
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
MyChamplainValley.com

North Country, Vermont celebrate Independence Day

Places all over Vermont and the North Country are getting ready to celebrate America’s Independence Day.    In 1777, Fort Ticonderoga was under siege by 7,000 British soldiers. To celebrate the fourth, Fort Ticonderoga will be having musket and cannon demonstrations and boat tours. “Fort Ticonderoga is a place where American soldiers during the revolutionary […]
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Nexstar Media Inc#Local 22 44 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy