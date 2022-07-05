Weather: Soggy today; slow to clear Wednesday

An incoming warm front for the morning followed by a cold front for the afternoon will mean a wet day all around. This morning, our warm front is beginning to lift northeast across New England with scattered showers taking shape. All this as temperatures reside in the 50s/60s alongside mostly cloudy skies and heightened humidity.

The afternoon will offer up continued scattered showers and even embedded downpours. Temperatures will top out in the lower to middle 70s. South winds will gust upwards of 20-30 mph allowing for wind driven rain at times along with a reduction in visibility.

The rain will begin to diminish by the overnight and especially so by tomorrow morning. Rainfall totals will average 1/4″ to 1/2″. This is really good news considering much of Vermont and New Hampshire are experiencing “abnormally dry” conditions for this time of year.

Wednesday will showcase our latest system departing to the east with a new high pressure approaching from the west. Wednesday morning will feature a few leftover showers followed by gradual clearing through the afternoon. Highs will manage the middle to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies during the second half of our midweek forecast.

