Ilhan Omar challenger responds after crowd boos 'Squad' rep: People in Minneapolis are 'ready for change'

Some Republicans in Congress are going to war against their own party, coming out in full force against a renewed effort to make women register for the military draft. A coalition of 11 Republican senators led by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) lambasted a proposed amendment to the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act by Senate Democrats that would require women to register with the Selective Service System, putting them at odds with even some members of their own party who voted in favor of the amendment.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 23 DAYS AGO