Ilhan Omar challenger responds after crowd boos 'Squad' rep: People in Minneapolis are 'ready for change'

Cover picture for the articleJul. 5, 2022 - 00:30 - Republican Cicely Davis, challenger to...

Jax Hudur

Opinion: The Real Reason Why Ilhan Omar was Booed off the Stage

Congresswoman Ilhan OmarLeopaltik1242\ Wikimedia Commons. When Congresswoman Ilhan Omar came on stage at a Somali concert attended by ten thousand Somali Americans, she was booed off the stage. While most politicians can stomach such incidents, it was certainly traumatizing for her to be booed by the young Somalis of her district whom she represents.
