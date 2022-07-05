ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYPD Police Officer, Kelvin White, 43, Arrested

By Jonas Bronck
bronx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, July 04, 2022, at 2308 hours, the following 43-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of...

bronx.com

Comments / 8

Stumpy Dog
4d ago

if they would lock the criminals and keep the criminals locked up things would be different got to vote the Democrats and liberals out of office take our cities and country back

Reply(2)
5
YOU KNOW I'M RIGHT!
4d ago

If all charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty, why do they publicly publish the name? They should also publish the accusers name?

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1010WINS

NYPD officer shoots man in Queens: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A police officer shot a man in Queens Saturday evening, according to the NYPD. The shooting took place on 116th Road near Francis Lewis Boulevard in Cambria Heights. The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Officials did not say what condition he is in.
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Cops seek suspect who fatally knifed Bronx man before car crash

Cops on Saturday released images of a man wanted for a fatal stabbing that ended in a car crash on a Bronx street. Jorge Valentin, 30, was near Schorr Place and Eastchester Road in Laconia about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when he got into an argument with a rival, police said. During their fight, the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed Valentin repeatedly. Panicking, Valentin broke away from his ...
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

Nancy Newsome, 56, Murdered

The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the individual, depicted in the attached surveillance video clip, who is wanted in connection to a homicide, which occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct / PSA #8 in the Bronx. On Friday, June 24,...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
1010WINS

Bronx man arrested for beating 51-year-old to death during robbery

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Saturday for beating a 51-year-old man to death during a robbery in the Bronx. Authorities believe Nickoles Rodriguez attacked Pedro Rodriguez on June 25 around 6:15 a.m. on West 230th Street near Heath Avenue in Kingsbridge Heights. When officers...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

14-year-old stabbed to death in NYC subway: NYPD

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old boy died after he was stabbed inside the New York City subway Saturday, police said. The teen was found suffering from a stab wound to the stomach on the northbound 1 train platform inside the 137th Street–City College station in Hamilton Heights, Manhattan, around 3 p.m., NYPD officials […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Precinct
ABCNY

Teen fatally stabbed on Manhattan subway platform

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teen has died after being stabbed on a subway platform in Manhattan. It happened at 137th Street and Broadway at the 137 Street - City College station in Hamilton Heights on Saturday just after 3 p.m. Police found the 14-year-old on the northbound 1...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wrnjradio.com

Woman accused of altering check from Morris County school

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A New York woman has been charged for allegedly altering a check that was written by West Morris Central High School, police said. According to police, the woman intercepted the check, which was to pay for a sporting event that had taken place in New York, and changed the amount from $350 to $4,800 which was eventually deposited and then withdrawn at a bank in New York, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
bronx.com

Blaine Lea, 51, Arrested For The Murder Of Kimar Street, 34

On Sunday, June 05, 2022, at approximately 0839 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided male at Wilder Avenue and Cranford Avenue, within the confines of the 47th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 34-year-old male inside of a vehicle with a gunshot wound...
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy