Once again things are dry and sunny for the weekend across the Rochester area. And it's more than comfortable too! High pressure and a dry air mass are working in concert to bring us splendid weather yet again, perfect for all your outdoor summer activities. Be sure to bring a jacket, however, if you plan on heading out tonight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s overnight, which is a bit chilly for this time of year.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO