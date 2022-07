The man who allegedly fired the shot through the front window of a Northeast Philly bar that stuck and killed a 21-year-old woman was arrested in Atlantic City. Anthony Nelson, 47, of Philadelphia, was taken into custody at Harrah's Casino on Wednesday, FOX29 reported. He is charged with killing Jailene Holton, who had been inside the Philly Bar and Restaurant on June 28 with some friends when she was struck in the head by the bullet.

