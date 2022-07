Des Moines, IA- Gas prices in Iowa have decreased slightly following the Fourth of July weekend. The Des Moines Register reports that, according to GasBuddy.com, Iowa’s average gas price as of Wednesday, July 6th, was $4.58 per gallon, which is about 4 cents cheaper than the previous week but still $1.63 higher than one year ago.

