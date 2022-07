The day length has peaked, but usually the summer heat hasn’t. The longest day of the year was June 21 this year. It’s the first day of astronomical summer and the summer solstice. We have already begun to have less daylight hours. Actually, the sunrise started getting later on June 26, and the sunset just started getting earlier on July 3. So far we’ve lost about eight minutes of daylight since the longest day on June 21.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO