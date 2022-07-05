ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, IA

Woman’s body found in southeast Iowa, stand-off at her home ends with suicide of man inside

KBUR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonroe Co., IA- Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in southeast Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that, according to a statement...

www.kbur.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Des Moines man arrested after string of bizarre break-in attempts

DES MOINES, Iowa — A young Des Moines couple says a man who used to live in their rented home continuously showed up over a span of months trying to get inside. Jocelyn Sparks and Dalton Moser say they have lived in a duplex along a street off of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway on the north side of Des Moines since around the start of the year. During the daylight hours, they feel safe. However, in the early hours of the morning when it's still dark outside is when they get an unwanted visitor coming to their door.
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Police: Ottumwa Man Kicked Victim in the Face While Robbing Him

An Ottumwa man is accused of assaulting and robbing a victim last month at Foster Park in Ottumwa. 19-year-old Kenory Michael has been charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, and willful injury, a Class D felony. On June 28 at approximately 4:20 PM, police say Michael kicked the...
OTTUMWA, IA
KBUR

Lovilla murder victim identified, authorities say her husband killed her

Lovilla, IA- Authorities say a man killed his wife, dumped her body in the woods, then shot himself to death in southeast Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that someone told police in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny there had been a possible murder in southeast Iowa and the body of 33-year-old Betty Werner of Lovilla was found in a rural area of Monroe County on Sunday.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Monroe County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, IA
ktvo.com

Missing southeast Iowa woman's body found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — The body of a southeast Iowa woman reported missing since Tuesday afternoon has been found in a field in Jefferson County. According to a release, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing person in Lockridge, Iowa. Doris Dian Crocker, 72, was believed...
LOCKRIDGE, IA
kyoutv.com

Homeowner and dog fight off home invasion in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday at approximately 11:32 pm, Fairfield Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of West Hempstead Avenue for a report of a possible burglary in progress. Responding officers located the homeowner in a physical altercation with 20-year-old Jose Perez-Rojas. Officers detained Perez-Rojas and learned that more...
FAIRFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

Authorities investigating deaths of southeast Iowa couple

MONROE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are investigating the deaths of a southeast Iowa couple. On Sunday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received information about an alleged homicide that had taken place days prior in Lovilia. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies and Iowa DNR officers responded to the rural area described...
MONROE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Violent Crime#Monroe Co
KCAU 9 News

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past.
LOVILIA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBUR

Mt. Pleasant man facing burglary charges

Jefferson Co., IA- A Mount Pleasant man is facing felony charges following a burglary. TV Station KTVO reports that at about 11:30 PM Tuesday, Fairfield Police were called to the 1100 block of West Hempstead Ave for a report of a burglary in progress. Arriving officers found the homeowner in...
MOUNT PLEASANT, IA
iheart.com

Names Released In Monroe County, IA Murder-Suicide

(Monroe County, IA) -- The names in a Monroe County murder-suicide are being released. Authorities say 33-year-old Betty Werner died of multiple gunshot wounds. Her body was found over the weekend after the Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a tip from Ankeny Police. Police information about a potential homicide in Monroe County, which led to the discovery of Werner's body, covered with bedding and debris off 505th Street, Lovilla.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Missing Lockridge Woman Found Dead

A missing Lockridge woman was found dead after what authorities believe was prolonged exposure to the extremely hot weather earlier this week. On Tuesday afternoon, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received word that 72-year-old Doris Dian Crocker reportedly left her residence and never returned. Crocker suffered from mild dementia and the heat index for that day reached 110 degrees.
LOCKRIDGE, IA
iheart.com

Monroe County IA Investigating Deaths Of Woman, Man

(Monroe County, IA) -- An investigation is underway into the deaths of a woman and a man in the Monroe County town of Lovilia. The Sheriff's Office says the woman's body was found Sunday, July 3rd after the department received information that the woman had died a few days earlier. Deputies and agents then tried to find the deceased woman's husband. Officers secured the couple's home at 202 East Street in Lovilia. A negotiating team tried to de-escalate the situation but the man in the residence died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Names have not been released. Autopsies are pending.
MONROE COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Iowa House candidate charged with reckless use of a firearm

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Democratic candidate for the Iowa House will appear in court later this month on a charge of reckless use of a firearm. House District 28 candidate Sonya Heitshusen was charged in connection with the incident that happened on June 27 at her West Des Moines home. The criminal […]
kniakrls.com

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Assistance From the Public

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol are asking for the public’s assistance. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS that an abandoned vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas this morning. There are reports of a man walking, perhaps with his shirt off, north towards Pleasantville and Des Moines. Authorities believe this man may have been the driver of the abandoned vehicle. The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the search with an airplane, and the Knoxville Fire Department and possibly other agencies are also assisting. If anyone noticed a man walking, towards Pleasantville, Hartford, Knoxville, or Indianola, or picked up a man, please contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 641-828-2220.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Amazon facility in Bondurant was evacuated due to threats

BONDURANT, Iowa — The Amazon facility in Bondurant was evacuated due to threats on Tuesday evening. The Polk County Sheriff's Office arrested 20-year-old Jordan Laurie. They say around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Amazon employees reported Laurie made threats to bring a gun back to the facility. He was arrested at a home in Johnston around 10:45 p.m.
BONDURANT, IA
KCAU 9 News

Des Moines man’s body found in Raccoon River after tubing accident

VAN METER, Iowa – Police have released the name of a man who fell off his inner tube while floating on the Raccoon River Sunday, after his body was recovered Tuesday morning. Van Meter Police Chief William Daggett confirmed to WHO 13 that the body of 34-year-old Ricco Morrow, of Des Moines, was located in […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy