Teen arrested after allegedly shooting into car with children inside, records show

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFoV9_0gV6yjXA00
Markel Glenn Markel Glenn (SCSO)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting into a car with children inside.

Markel Glenn, 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault after a shooting on the Fourth of July.

On July 4 just after 2 p.m., Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to an aggravated assault in the 6200 block of Raible Drive.

When deputies arrived, they were flagged down by a victim who said a white car just pulled up and began to shoot at her car, an affidavit said.

According to reports, the deputies searched the area and saw a white Nissan Altima wrecked out at the intersection of Navy Road and Martin Road.

A deputy saw a man, later identified as Glenn, exit the car from the front passenger side and flea on foot. The deputy arrested the suspect without incident.

Another deputy saw a man walk from the hotel on Navy Road. The man said he was driving the car that was involved in the wreck. He was detained without incident.

The deputy spoke to Glenn who said he and a friend picked up the friend’s cousin in Jackson, Tennessee.

Glenn said when he picked up the cousin, they drove to the 6200 block of Raible Drive address to pick up personal belongings that belong to the cousin, SCSO said.

According to the affidavit, when they arrived at the address, an unknown person driving a red Nissan Altima began to shoot at them.

The suspect then pulled his own weapon out and began to fire about four to five rounds in the direction of the red Nissan Altima.

Glenn said the cousin fled the scene when the shooting occurred and that he and his friend then left and wrecked out at the intersection of Navy Road and Martin Road, reports said.

Glenn said when he saw the deputies’ emergency lights he threw his weapon into the woods.

According to an affidavit, a deputy spoke to the friend who said he received a text from his cousin stating “come pick me up from my baby mamas.”

The friend said when they picked up the cousin from the 6300 block of Navy Road and went to the 6200 block of Raible Drive to pick up the personal belongings, a red Honda sedan started shooting at them, an affidavit said.

The friend said he then fled the scene of the shooting and wrecked at the intersection of Navy Road and Martin Road.

A deputy then spoke with the victim who said she and her children were sitting on the street outside of the home in their car when a white car pulled up and started shooting at them, hitting the car multiple times, the affidavit said.

Deputies were unable to retrieve the weapon that Glenn threw into the woods but found 10 shell casings and one live round.

He is due in court on July 5 and has a $25,000 bond.

IN THIS ARTICLE
