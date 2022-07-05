ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sac County, IA

Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site

KBUR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSac City, IA (AP) — An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a...

www.kbur.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCAU 9 News

Victim of deadly rollover in Plymouth County identified

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The name of a fatal crash victim has been released Friday morning. According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling north on K64 Thursday morning when the vehicle lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled several times before it came to a rest on a fence line. The crash was fatal for the driver.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

14-year-old charged in Fort Dodge stabbing

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy in Fort Dodge was arrested for allegedly stabbing another juvenile Thursday night. The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fight at around 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North 17th Street. Witnesses told officers that someone had been stabbed a suspect had been chased into a house. Police found the 14-year-old suspect inside and took him into custody.
KCCI.com

Iowa teen charged with stabbing another teen after fight in a city park

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing involving two minors. Police were called to a possible fight in the 400 block of North 17th Street near Reynolds Park Thursday around 6:05 p.m. The caller told police said someone had been stabbed and several other people were chasing someone.
FORT DODGE, IA
1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Details Of July 4 ATV Crash That Seriously Injured Audubon Man

Authorities in Guthrie County have released additional details of an ATV accident from the Fourth of July that left an Audubon man with serious head injuries. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m. on 270th Street. Their initial investigation determined that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust was operating a 2009 Yamaha Sportsman with 19-year-old Laxne Borkowski riding as a passenger. Authorities say the ATV left the roadway, struck a barbed-wire fence, and collided with a tree. Gust sustained severe injuries to his head and knee and was airlifted to MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment. Borkowski was treated at the scene by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services. Law enforcement indicated alcohol played a factor in the crash, and charges are pending the completion of an investigation.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Sac County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Sac City, IA
County
Sac County, IA
KLEM

Victims of Ida County House Explosion Identified

THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.
IDA COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

One Dead After Crash Near Le Mars

UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the victim. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was 46-year-old Matthew P. Howell of Le Mars. *************************************************************. Original story, posted Jul 7, 2022 at 2:32 p.m.:. Le Mars, Iowa — One person is dead as the result of a...
LE MARS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Kcci Tv
theperrynews.com

Scranton woman arrested for using force at Linden home

A Scranton woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly tried to force her way into a residence in Linden and injured an occupant. Rose Anna Lehrkamp, 41, of 1104 Eagle St., Scranton, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and first-degree burglary. The incident began about 4:45...
kicdam.com

Three Charged In Storm Lake Animal Cruelty Case

Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three people have been charged in a Storm Lake animal cruelty case we first told you about last week. 61-year-old Juana Munoz, 31-year-old Veronica Lopez-Munoz and 25-year-old Mayra Lopez-Munoz were all charged with two counts of animal neglect0 causing injury or death and one count of animal neglect without serious injury.
STORM LAKE, IA
KCCI.com

Authorities release identity of body recovered at North Twin Lake

CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — Calhoun County crews recovered the body of a man who disappeared while swimming Monday off of Treman Park beach. Authorities say 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro, of Rockwell City, went under the water around 5:15 p.m. and didn't come back up. Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley...
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
kicdam.com

City of Spencer Working with Trailer Park Owner

Spencer, IA (KICD) — As we reported Wednesday, residents of Bill Caskey’s Trailer Park directly Northeast of the Clay County Fairgrounds have until Tuesday to move out. The city had declared the property – with 26 units – unihabitable because of building violations, and possible fire and health hazards.
SPENCER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1380kcim.com

Treman Park At North Twin Lake Closed After Reported Drowning Monday

Treman Park on North Twin Lake in Calhoun County remains closed this (Tuesday) morning following a reported drowning on Monday evening. First responders were dispatched to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. after a caller reported a 25-year-old male swimmer had gone under and did not reemerge. A half-dozen local agencies, including the Rockwell City, Twin Lakes and Manson Fire Departments, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, responded to assist in the search. They called off their efforts Monday around dusk, but the search is expected to resume Tuesday morning. Treman Park will be closed to the public until further notice while operations are underway.
Radio Iowa

Three northwest Iowa counties are in extreme drought

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist and, in some cases, are worsening in parts of the state. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury Counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified as in severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Power shutoff in Iowa neighborhood delayed one week

SPENCER, Iowa — An Iowa neighborhood received a one-week extension before the city cuts off their power. This is continuing coverage on a trailer court in Spencer from Monday night. The residents and the property owner claim the city gave them a two-week notice before their electricity is shut...
SPENCER, IA
kicdam.com

City of Spencer Rules Trailer Park Uninhabitable

Spencer, IA (KICD) — A letter to the owner and residents of the trailer park at 317 West 18th Street in Spencer says the Planning Department has judged the property to be un-inhabitable, and that it must be vacated. The original deadline was July 5th, with Planning Director Alec Schulz issuing a one-week extension. Margaret George attended Tuesday night’s council meeting to say she and 35 other families have nowhere else to go.
KEYC

Emmetsburg ELC matchup brings former player and coach together

ESTHERVILLE, IA (KTIV) - Just three years ago, Briar Rowley hung up his Estherville Lincoln Central jersey for the last time and went on to play baseball at the collegiate level. A shoulder injury would end his playing career, so Rowley took up coaching finding his way to the head position at Emmetsburg. And now being a coach Rowley has a new understanding of the game.
EMMETSBURG, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy