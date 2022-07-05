Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – The name of a fatal crash victim has been released Friday morning. According to a release from the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was traveling north on K64 Thursday morning when the vehicle lost control and entered the east ditch. The vehicle rolled several times before it came to a rest on a fence line. The crash was fatal for the driver.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A 14-year-old boy in Fort Dodge was arrested for allegedly stabbing another juvenile Thursday night. The Fort Dodge Police Department says officers responded to a report of a fight at around 6:05 p.m. in the 400 block of North 17th Street. Witnesses told officers that someone had been stabbed a suspect had been chased into a house. Police found the 14-year-old suspect inside and took him into custody.
FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Fort Dodge Police Department is investigating a stabbing involving two minors. Police were called to a possible fight in the 400 block of North 17th Street near Reynolds Park Thursday around 6:05 p.m. The caller told police said someone had been stabbed and several other people were chasing someone.
Authorities in Guthrie County have released additional details of an ATV accident from the Fourth of July that left an Audubon man with serious head injuries. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m. on 270th Street. Their initial investigation determined that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust was operating a 2009 Yamaha Sportsman with 19-year-old Laxne Borkowski riding as a passenger. Authorities say the ATV left the roadway, struck a barbed-wire fence, and collided with a tree. Gust sustained severe injuries to his head and knee and was airlifted to MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment. Borkowski was treated at the scene by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services. Law enforcement indicated alcohol played a factor in the crash, and charges are pending the completion of an investigation.
THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.
A farmhouse in Battle Creek Iowa exploded Wednesday morning sending three people to the hospital. Crews were called to the scene at around 9:30 Wednesday morning. By the time the Battle Creek Fire Department and neighboring departments arrived on the scene, the whole house had been engulfed in flames. At...
UPDATE: Authorities have released the name of the victim. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was 46-year-old Matthew P. Howell of Le Mars. *************************************************************. Original story, posted Jul 7, 2022 at 2:32 p.m.:. Le Mars, Iowa — One person is dead as the result of a...
A Scranton woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly tried to force her way into a residence in Linden and injured an occupant. Rose Anna Lehrkamp, 41, of 1104 Eagle St., Scranton, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and first-degree burglary. The incident began about 4:45...
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Three people have been charged in a Storm Lake animal cruelty case we first told you about last week. 61-year-old Juana Munoz, 31-year-old Veronica Lopez-Munoz and 25-year-old Mayra Lopez-Munoz were all charged with two counts of animal neglect0 causing injury or death and one count of animal neglect without serious injury.
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — Calhoun County crews recovered the body of a man who disappeared while swimming Monday off of Treman Park beach. Authorities say 26-year-old Pablo Arcos Alvaro, of Rockwell City, went under the water around 5:15 p.m. and didn't come back up. Calhoun County Sheriff Pat Riley...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — As we reported Wednesday, residents of Bill Caskey’s Trailer Park directly Northeast of the Clay County Fairgrounds have until Tuesday to move out. The city had declared the property – with 26 units – unihabitable because of building violations, and possible fire and health hazards.
Treman Park on North Twin Lake in Calhoun County remains closed this (Tuesday) morning following a reported drowning on Monday evening. First responders were dispatched to the lake shortly after 5 p.m. after a caller reported a 25-year-old male swimmer had gone under and did not reemerge. A half-dozen local agencies, including the Rockwell City, Twin Lakes and Manson Fire Departments, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Buena Vista County Emergency Management Dive Team, responded to assist in the search. They called off their efforts Monday around dusk, but the search is expected to resume Tuesday morning. Treman Park will be closed to the public until further notice while operations are underway.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows dry conditions persist and, in some cases, are worsening in parts of the state. The weekly report shows most of Plymouth County and parts of Cherokee and Woodbury Counties are in extreme drought. Much of northwest Iowa is classified as in severe or moderate drought or abnormally dry.
SPENCER, Iowa — An Iowa neighborhood received a one-week extension before the city cuts off their power. This is continuing coverage on a trailer court in Spencer from Monday night. The residents and the property owner claim the city gave them a two-week notice before their electricity is shut...
DES MOINES, Iowa — This week's derecho and heavy rain come as Iowa's drought situation continue to slowly get worse. The newest drought monitor map was released Thursday morning. The map shows nearly half of Iowa as abnormally dry or in some level of drought. Northwest Iowa is the...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — A letter to the owner and residents of the trailer park at 317 West 18th Street in Spencer says the Planning Department has judged the property to be un-inhabitable, and that it must be vacated. The original deadline was July 5th, with Planning Director Alec Schulz issuing a one-week extension. Margaret George attended Tuesday night’s council meeting to say she and 35 other families have nowhere else to go.
ESTHERVILLE, IA (KTIV) - Just three years ago, Briar Rowley hung up his Estherville Lincoln Central jersey for the last time and went on to play baseball at the collegiate level. A shoulder injury would end his playing career, so Rowley took up coaching finding his way to the head position at Emmetsburg. And now being a coach Rowley has a new understanding of the game.
