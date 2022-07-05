ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jhene Aiko expecting first child with Big Sean

By UPI Staff
 4 days ago
July 5 (UPI) -- Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are expecting their first child together.

A representative for Aiko, who confirmed the news Sunday to People and ET said, "The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter."

This will be Big Sean's first child and Aiko's second child, as she has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, with singer O'Ryan Browner.

Big Sean and Aiko, both 34, have been together on and off since 2016.

Aiko addressed the news by sharing a photo of herself as a child on Instagram, cradling her stomach.

In an interview on Ellen in March 2021, Aiko said she'd "gotten closer" to Big Sean during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We've definitely gotten closer. We've been able to spend a lot more time together, learning a lot more about each other," she said.

