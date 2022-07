The numbers for what the Seattle single-family and townhome real estate did in May are out. The headline is that the median price dropped $30k to $965k from $995,500. But is up 9% over the median price in June 2021. But don’t be fooled, the median price is going to come down fast as inventory is increasing while the number of homes buyers are putting under contract is decreasing. Why the divergence? It is primarily driven by interest rates, now at 5.65% after hitting 6.28% (recall that we started the year at 3.41%.

