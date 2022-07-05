Fargo Police investigating self-reported shooting

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A West Fargo man is in custody after allegedly shooting a person Friday evening. The Grand Forks Police Department tells WDAY Radio that just after 8 p.m. Friday, they were called to 3600 block of Landeco Lane for a disturbance involving several people, including according to multiple witnesses on scene a "man displaying a handgun".
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Zibolski says the officer is an 11-year veteran of the department. 25-year-old Cody Dunn with no permanent address, a passenger in the van, was arrested at the scene for not following commands of officers to stop and having methamphetamine.
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that police activity is taking place in South Fargo. WDAY News First received word of roadways blocked off and police tape scattered at an apartment complex near the intersection of 34th street southwest and 17th avenue south around 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.
Updated: The Fargo Police Department has identified both parties in the officer involved shooting that occured on Friday. The Department says the victim has been identified as Shane Netterville, a 28-year-old Native American man who last lived in Jamestown. The officer has been identified as Adam O'Brien, an 11-year veteran of the FPD. O'Brein is currently on paid administrative leave until the investigation into the officer's use of force is completed by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in south Fargo. The 28-year-old Native American man from Jamestown was shot by a Fargo Police Officer. Another person is in custody and a third is still on the run. Police were called to an...
(Moorhead, MN) -- Authorities are working to identify a body recovered from the Red River in Moorhead. Police say juveniles found the body along the shoreline Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say it appears the man’s body had been in the water for a significant amount of time. The Ramsey County...
(Detroit Lakes, MN) -- After fleeing from the courtroom following a jail sentence Wednesday afternoon, a Bemidji man was caught in Detroit Lakes just hours later. The Becker County Sheriff's Office confirming to WDAY Radio that Alexander Paul Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes by local law enforcement around 10:27 p.m. Tuesday.
A body that was found in a river along the border of North Dakota and Minnesota earlier this week has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh was the man found on Wednesday floating in the Red River near Moorhead. Police noted that Chieh does not have a permanent address but has ties to Fargo, North Dakota.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. -- A man has been apprehended after authorities say he fled a courthouse after being sentenced to prison. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Alexander Robere, of Bemidji, reported to the county courthouse in Detroit Lakes around 2 p.m. Wednesday to be sentenced on an escape from custody charge for which he had posted bail.After a judge handed Robere a 20-month sentence, he fled the second floor courtroom and ran out of the building, authorities report.While officers tried to catch Robere and searched the surrounding area, they didn't find him.At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities reported that Robare was arrested in Detroit Lakes without incident. He is currently in custody with additional charges expected.
CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At 4:58 A.M. on July 5th, Fargo police received a report from an individual on 8th Ave. N. of a green laser being used. The caller also said they saw a male with a raised handgun fire a round into the air. Police say...
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. North Dakota's only abortion provider is suing the state over the trigger ban on abortion services. Air show tragedy. A truck driver who entertained crowds in Fargo and Grand Forks is dead. A call for drivers to "slow down" after a state vehicle is involved in a serious highway crash.
(Becker County, MN) -- A North Dakota man is dead after he crashed his UTV Friday night in Becker County, Minnesota. Local authorities say 27-year-old Casey Arneson and a passenger were riding along Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township when the Fargo resident lost control of the vehicle, causing it to stray off the pavement and overturn before slamming into a tree sometime before 10 p.m.
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Crews have cleared Veterans Blvd at the intersection of 23rd Ave. S. following a crash. The Fire Department says it responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Veterans Blvd. and 23rd Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.
PERHAM (KDLM) – Two people were injured in a boating accident on Rush Lake. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to Rush Lake on Sunday, July 3 on a report of a boating accident. When officers arrived they located a male with a compound fractured ankle and a female with possible broken ribs.
DETROIT LAKES — The Detroit Lakes Police Department online auction is officially open. Discount seizure seekers can register and place bids for the 71 different items for as low as $3, with an added shipping fee of up to $20 for some items. Winning bidders can pick up their items on July 18, from noon to 4 p.m., and July 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Trinity Auction Co., 29374 580th Ave., Park Rapids, if they don't wish to pay the added shipping fee.
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) — The local racing community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Twenty seven year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in Becker County around 10 o’clock Friday night. Becker County authorities say Arneson and a passenger...
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A North Dakota man died Friday night in an ATV crash in northern Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Northeast Rock Lake Road in Holmesville Township, which is roughly 55 miles east of Fargo. Investigators believe the ATV was speeding when it left the roadway, struck a tree and rolled. The driver, 27-year-old Casey Arneson of Fargo, was killed. His passenger, a 29-year-old northern Minnesota man, suffered injuries described as non-life-threatening. While the two were wearing seatbelts in the vehicle, which was described as a side-by-side UTV, they were not wearing helmets. The crash remains under investigation.
(Fargo, ND) -- After being closed for around a week, a local hotspot for morning treats has reopened its doors across Fargo. All three Sandy's Donuts locations in Fargo and West Fargo have reopened Thursday morning after closing June 27th for 'kitchen upgrades' and because the week is generally the 'slowest for business' during the year.
(Fergus Falls, MN) -- Multiple people are hurt following a crash involving a Semi-truck in Otter Tail County Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the Semi was traveling Westbound in Fergus Falls on I-94 around 6 a.m. when it lost control and rolled onto its passenger side blocking all lanes on that side of the roadway.
Comments / 0