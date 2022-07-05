ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Dabbit Quintet performing in Art Park concert

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA – The Turner Center will host a free concert in the Art Park featuring the Dabbit Quintet, including an on-site food vendor. The Turner Center for the Arts will host the Dabbit Quintet for a Music in the Art Park concert...

nomadlawyer.org

Douglas: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Douglas, Georgia

Douglas is the home of the Gopher Tortoise Festival, which features local and regional artists and craftsmen, collectors and designers, as well as headlining musical entertainment, delicious food trucks, and great music. It is located in downtown Douglas and is a great way to kick off fall. Mode of Transport.
DOUGLAS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Geralene Easler

Geralene Faye Easler, 82, of Hahira, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Fellowship Home Brookside. She was born in Lowndes County on April 19, 1940, and was the daughter of the late Vasco Bussey and Lawanna DeLoach Parramore. Mrs. Easler owned and operated Jim’s Auto Glass. Geralene loved to fish, spend time with her family, and cook. She was an avid Viking Football fan.
HAHIRA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Archibald Little “Archie” Griffin

Archibald Little “Archie” Griffin, 89, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his residence. Born on March 19, 1933, at the Little-Griffin Hospital in Valdosta, he was the son of the late Carlus & Martica Griffin. During his younger days and extending into his college years, he was a camper, then a counselor at Camp Dixie, near Clayton, GA. He graduated from Valdosta High School around 1950. He then attended the Baylor School in Chattanooga for one year before transferring to Georgia Tech and finally graduated from the University of Georgia in the mid 1950’s. Being very athletic, he played football and basketball for Wright Bazemore and the Wildcats, and also Georgia Tech. At UGA he pledged Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) and was a three year letterman on the golf team. Playing golf would be a pastime Archie would continue throughout his life.
VALDOSTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Thomasville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Thomasville, Georgia

You can walk the historic brick streets of Thomasville and take a look around downtown Thomasville, which was once called "The Winter Resort of the South." Thomasville Travel Center Bus Station can be found in Thomasville, GA. This bus station is ideal for anyone who wants to travel through or in Thomasville, GA.
THOMASVILLE, GA
greenepublishing.com

July 7, 2022

Four minors arrested after shootout, high-speed chase. Lee Trawick news@greenepublishing.com According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office report, on Tuesday, June 28, Jerome Watson was traveling towards Jennings on County Road 141, near the intersection of Northwest 60th Drive, when he was stopped by four subjects standing in the roadway, blocking his way of travel. At this time, two suspects approached the […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
wfxl.com

UPDATE: Missing Valdosta man found

According to the Valdosta Police Department, Smith was found safe. The Valdosta Police Department needs the community's help locating a missing man. 70-year-old Jackie Smith was last seen mid-June in the 1700 Block of North Ashley Street. Smith is an African American male. He stands at 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds.
VALDOSTA, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Clean-up at the Wacissa Headwaters

Now that school is out, kids all across Jefferson County are finding new and interesting ways of occupying their time. One group of kids, members of Students Working Against Tobacco (S.W.A.T.) decided that they wanted to spend some of their newfound freedom getting out into the great outdoors and doing some good for the local environment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Douglas utility customers under boil water advisory

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Douglas announced all city water customers are under a water advisory due to a potential health hazard that may exist in the water distribution system. Water is being restored throughout the city and the pipe has been fixed and the water pressure will...
DOUGLAS, GA
southgatv.com

Two dead in Lanier domestic dispute

RAY CITY, GA – On Thursday, July 7, 2022, the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI Douglas Office to investigate two deaths in Ray City, Lanier County, GA. Preliminary information indicates that Lanier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to domestic dispute 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. While approaching the camper, Lisa Revello, age 54, opened the door and someone inside the camper shot her. As the deputies took cover, another gunshot was heard coming from inside the camper. The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded to assist, entered the camper, and found Mark Joiner, age 54, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. Revello and Joiner were in a relationship, living in the camper. The GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Macon will conduct autopsies on Revello and Joiner.
RAY CITY, GA
douglasnow.com

Douglas woman loses life walking on 1-10 in Jacksonville

A young woman from Douglas, A'Ryshanae McTear, lost her life in the early morning hours of June 25 when she was hit by two vehicles while walking down 1-10 in Jacksonville. McTear was in Florida celebrating her 26th birthday just hours before she was killed. Troopers with the Florida High...
DOUGLAS, GA
WCTV

Suspect charged in June 12 shooting at Sharer Road apartment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 23-year-old man from Pelham, Georgia, has been charged with attempted murder for a June 12 shooting at a Tallahassee apartment in the 2900 block of Sharer Road, according to a police affidavit. The probable cause affidavit says the Tallahassee Police Department and Leon County Emergency...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WTXL ABC 27 News

Two dead in Lanier County shooting

RAY CITY, Ga. — The Lanier County Sheriff's Office and GBI Douglas Office are investigating a double homicide in Ray City. According to police reports, Lanier County deputies responded to a 911 call at a camper on Courtney Way. As they approached the camper, 54-year-old Lisa Revello opened the...
LANIER COUNTY, GA
WCJB

Lake City shooting suspect dies in ATV wreck

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man connected to a shooting in Columbia County died minutes later when he wrecked an ATV early Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 40-year-old Lake City resident was headed south on Southwest Mount Carmel Avenue on an ATV around 3:15 a.m. He veered off the roadway and went into a ditch.
LAKE CITY, FL

