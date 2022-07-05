Dabbit Quintet performing in Art Park concert

Archibald Little “Archie” Griffin, 89, of Valdosta, died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at his residence. Born on March 19, 1933, at the Little-Griffin Hospital in Valdosta, he was the son of the late Carlus & Martica Griffin. During his younger days and extending into his college years, he was a camper, then a counselor at Camp Dixie, near Clayton, GA. He graduated from Valdosta High School around 1950. He then attended the Baylor School in Chattanooga for one year before transferring to Georgia Tech and finally graduated from the University of Georgia in the mid 1950’s. Being very athletic, he played football and basketball for Wright Bazemore and the Wildcats, and also Georgia Tech. At UGA he pledged Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) and was a three year letterman on the golf team. Playing golf would be a pastime Archie would continue throughout his life.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO