Georgia native working towards World Games gold

By Dee Jackson
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — We all know training and dedication is essential to becoming a champion, but Andrew Roden’s quest began with a road trip through Alabama. Now, he’s looking for World Games gold.

Sumo wrestling will be one of the biggest events at the 2022 World Games in Birmingham. Roden, who grew up in Georgia and wrestled in high school, thought to himself that he should give it a try.

“So I started watching some matches on YouTube and stuff to learn some more,” Roden said. “And as I’m watching I’m like ‘man I’d be really good at this.”‘

Just two years into the sport, Roden is the current U.S. and North American heavyweight champion.

Roden has many goals that he wants to accomplish, one is earning a chance to compete for a medal in the Summer Olympics in 2024, he’s also one step closer to earning his doctoral degree in Philosophy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

