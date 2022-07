If you are searching for a slimline unobtrusive phone grip that can also be used as a stand. It might be worth you checking out the new goBelt C1 phone grip which measures just 1 mm in thickness. Building on previous designs inventor Andre Bar has refined the design even further and return to Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. With still 25 days remaining the campaign already has over 200 backers and has blasted past its required pledge goal. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $9 or £7 (depending on current exchange rates).

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO