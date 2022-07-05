Watermain break impacts Moorhead road

This is your one chance to join the throngs of nearly a couple hundred thousand people as you meander up and down Broadway and take in the annual downtown street fair. With three full days of food, fun and frolic, you’ll at the same time get intimately familiar with Fargo’s absolutely amazing, constantly reinvented downtown. Hundreds of vendors from the upper Midwest and Canada will tantalize you with their creative offerings. Live music and entertainment will appear off and on throughout the event. Bring your family and while at it, stop in at the local shops and restaurants, you will be amazed. There’s a bunch of reasons this event draws one of the biggest crowds annually in North Dakota. This year you can be one of them.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO