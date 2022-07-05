ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watermain break impacts Moorhead road

By Jordan Schroeer
valleynewslive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A watermain break is forcing...

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested 19-year-old Omar Deronjic of West Fargo for attempted murder. Officers responded to a disturbance call at the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane where witnesses said a man was displaying a gun. ‘What is making this year different from other years?’: Swimmer’s Itch a growing...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Train derailment near Hitterdal

HITTERDAHL, Minn. Valley News Live) - No one was hurt when a train derailed Friday evening in Hitterdal, Minnesota. It happened on Highway 32, north of Highway 10 and roughly 2 miles south of Hitterdal. 5 train cars filled with wheat overturned. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the train wasn’t speeding and slipped off the track.
HITTERDAL, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found in Red River at Moorhead identified

A body that was found in a river along the border of North Dakota and Minnesota earlier this week has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh was the man found on Wednesday floating in the Red River near Moorhead. Police noted that Chieh does not have a permanent address but has ties to Fargo, North Dakota.
newsdakota.com

Law Enforcement Escort Planned for Brandon Sola

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Traffic
valleynewslive.com

City of Moorhead to celebrate opening of major railroad underpass

MOORHEAD Minn. (Valley News Live) - A railroad underpass project that’s years in the making is just days away from opening. The city says the SE Main/20th/21st Street underpass is the largest public transportation project in Moorhead’s history. City leaders say it will greatly improve safety and mobility...
MOORHEAD, MN
AG Week

Ryan Thorpe, manager of North Dakota's largest ethanol plant, dies

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
valleynewslive.com

Dilworth residents pitch ideas on proposed upgrades for Highway 10

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The City of Dilworth is taking in suggestions from residents as future plans are being set for Highway 10. Apex Engineering Group is leading the project and they held a meeting to hear ideas. “The more input we can get now on what alternatives...
DILWORTH, MN
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Man Killed in Police-involved Fargo Shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the 28-year-old Jamestown man, who has not been publicly identified, died at a hospital several hours after the shooting at an apartment building in the 3400 blk. of 15th Ave. S. The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Funnel cloud reported near Wahpeton Thursday afternoon

WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A funnel cloud was spotted near Wahpeton on Thursday afternoon, and soon after, photos and videos from our Valley News Live viewers started pouring in. A video shared by Bruce Cossette estimates the storm was two or three miles west of Wahpeton. The funnel...
valleynewslive.com

Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A deceased male was located near the shoreline of the Red River. On July 6th at around 12:30 P.M. juveniles discovered the body near the shoreline by the 1000 block of 7th St. N. in Moorhead. When first responders arrived they confirmed the man...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo man arrested for attempted murder in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested 19-year-old Omar Deronjic of West Fargo for attempted murder on Friday night. Officers responded to a disturbance call at the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane where witnesses said a man was displaying a gun. They found a victim...
GRAND FORKS, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Police activity reported in South Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that police activity is taking place in South Fargo. WDAY News First received word of roadways blocked off and police tape scattered at an apartment complex near the intersection of 35th street southwest and 17th avenue south around 8:30 a.m. Friday morning.
FARGO, ND
hpr1.com

​Downtown Fargo Street Fair

This is your one chance to join the throngs of nearly a couple hundred thousand people as you meander up and down Broadway and take in the annual downtown street fair. With three full days of food, fun and frolic, you’ll at the same time get intimately familiar with Fargo’s absolutely amazing, constantly reinvented downtown. Hundreds of vendors from the upper Midwest and Canada will tantalize you with their creative offerings. Live music and entertainment will appear off and on throughout the event. Bring your family and while at it, stop in at the local shops and restaurants, you will be amazed. There’s a bunch of reasons this event draws one of the biggest crowds annually in North Dakota. This year you can be one of them.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

FPD policy manual: shooting at moving vehicles should be a last resort

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Protocol for discharging a firearm at a moving vehicle or its occupants is outlined in the Fargo Police Department policy manual. The manual states that “officers should take reasonable steps to move out of the path of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their firearm at any vehicle or its occupants”.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

BREAKING: Large police presence near 13th Ave S in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Page Drive South in Fargo, in the area of Applebees and Perkins on 13th Ave S. We’re working to gather information from police. One neighbor tells us she heard what she described as loud pops. There appear to be several evidence markers on the ground. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest.
DL-Online

Becker County crime and fire report: July 1-4

3:11 p.m., A man lost fingers in a firework accident at a residence along County Highway 34, Ogema. The 41-year-old man from Montana was testing fireworks by holding a tube when the firework exploded in his hand. 3:20 p.m., A large box truck rear-ended a Dodge Ram pickup truck when...
BECKER COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy