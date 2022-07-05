ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Unveils Emission Free Delivery In UK: All You Need To Know

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
Amazon.com Inc AMZN braces to deliver packages to customers by bike and on foot for the first time in the U.K.

Amazon's new "micromobility" hub in London will account for a million more customer deliveries annually, with others likely to open across the U.K. in the coming months.

Delivery drivers will ride e-cargo bikes and walk to customers' homes and offices in central London, dumping traditional van journeys on the city's overcrowded roads.

E-cargo bikes and walkers from the new hub and Amazon's electric fleet already on London's roads will make over five million deliveries a year across more than 10% of London's Ultra Low Emission Zone.

The initiative coincides with Amazon's plans to double the number of solar energy projects at U.K. sites by 2024.

Amazon will install over 30,000 new modular solar panels on its facilities in Manchester, Coalville, Haydock, Bristol, and Milton Keynes by the end of the year.

Amazon has taken steps to electrify its fleet with 1,000 electric vans now on U.K. roads, as it seeks to deliver half its shipments with net-zero carbon by 2030 and all by 2040.

In March, Amazon launched five 37-tonne electric heavy goods vehicles operating from Tilbury and Milton Keynes centers and replacing diesel trucks.

After gaining from the pandemic delivery boom, Amazon has come under pressure from climate groups to reduce emissions.

Amazon has also been testing all-electric delivery vans in California, aiming to use the electric vans in 14 cities by the end of 2021.

Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.98% at $108.49 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

