If the Leesburg Post 34 Rangers are one of the top American Legion baseball teams in the state, as projected, then Vienna Post 180 has proven a worthy opponent. Vienna (12-3 overall) defeated the Rangers, 10-6, in a non-district game July 4 at Waters Field in Vienna. The loss was the first this summer for Leesburg (13-1): the team had blanked Vienna, 2-0, in another contest earlier this summer season.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO