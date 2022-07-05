ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BitNile And 2 Other Stocks Under $1 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 4 days ago
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning on Tuesday after recording gains on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks.

CMG Holdings Group

  • The Trade: CMG Holdings Group, Inc. CMGO CEO Glenn Laken acquired a total of 1,110,900 shares at an average price of $0.01. To acquire these shares, it cost around $8 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock tumbled around 30% over the past six months.
  • What CMG Holdings Group Does: CMG Holdings Group Inc is a full-service marketing and communications holding company.

NaturalShrimp

  • The Trade: NaturalShrimp Incorporated SHMP CEO, President Gerald Easterling acquired a total of 100,000 shares at an average price of $0.11. The insider spent around $10.99 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s shares have tumbled 74% since the start of the year.
  • What NaturalShrimp Does: NaturalShrimp Inc is a shrimp farming biotechnology company. The firm with its subsidiaries develops proprietary technologies for the growth and sale of natural shrimp indoors without the use of antibiotics or toxic materials.

BitNile Holdings

  • The Trade: BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE Executive Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired a total of 900,000 shares at an average price of $0.27. To acquire these shares, it cost around $246.78 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: BitNile Holdings, last month, reported a strategic partnership and investment in Ecoark Holdings.
  • What BitNile Holdings Does: BitNile Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in commercial and defence solutions, commercial lending, and data centre operations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally.

