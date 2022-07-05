ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pilot Strike Forces SAS To File For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy In US

By Akanksha Bakshi
 4 days ago
  • Scandinavian airline SAS AB SASDY has filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. to help accelerate restructuring plans.
  • Wage discussions between SAS and its pilots collapsed, sparking a strike that would add to travel disruption across Europe, Reuters reported.
  • A strike by SAS pilots has accelerated the airline's decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., the report quoted the airline's CEO, Anko van der Werff.
  • The report cited a Sydbank analyst that the work stoppage may cost SAS ~100 million Swedish crowns ($10 million) per day, potentially wiping out up to half of the airline's cash flow in the first four to five weeks alone.
  • The company said it would continue serving its customers throughout the bankruptcy process.
  • SAS stated that the filing with a U.S. federal court was made to expedite a restructuring plan announced in February.
#Bankruptcies#Chapter 11 Bankruptcy#Sas#Pilot#Europe#Scandinavian#Sas Ab#Sasdy#Reuters#Sydbank#Swedish#Photo Via Company
