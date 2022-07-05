ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sequoia Capital China Nears $9B Fundraising Amid Domestic Regulatory Uncertainties

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago

Sequoia Capital China is close to raising nearly $9 billion to invest in cash-strapped Chinese start-ups amid concerns over Beijing's zero-Covid policies, a crackdown on technology groups, and heightened geopolitical risk, the Financial Times reports. The fundraising was oversubscribed by 50%.

The Sequoia Capital affiliate has backed several leading Chinese tech companies, including TikTok owner ByteDance, e-commerce juggernaut Pinduoduo Inc PDD, and delivery group Meituan MPNGY.

Global investors essentially pulled back from China funds in 2021 over regulatory uncertainties after an extended regulatory crackdown by Beijing kicked off with the squashing of Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA fintech affiliate Ant Ltd IPO.

The crackdown ravaged the valuations of listed tech groups and suspended multiple China and U.S. initial public offerings.

A Beijing-based investor acknowledged that while many sovereign wealth funds, American university endowments, and pension funds had halted China investments this year, the largest and broadest investment funds like Sequoia China and Hillhouse were still raising money.

"Only Sequoia and Hillhouse can raise money from international investors right now, they see it as lower risk, like making an index fund investment," the investor said.

However, the investments have a lock-up period of five to 10 years or longer in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical environment mainly triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

China-focused funds have struggled to convince global investors to buy in this year, raising just $4.8 billion in the first six months of 2022, down about 94% year on year, marking the lowest half-year haul since 2009 during the global financial crisis.

DZ Bank AG's Manuel Muehl touted as Alibaba's most accurate analyst, remained adamant on his sell recommendation on Chinese stocks, including Alibaba, despite China's assurances of support towards the sector.

Contrastingly JPMorgan reversed its stance on the Chinese tech sector, which saw the bad news already priced into Chinese equities. It expressed optimism over the policy makers and the central bank, further easing the monetary policy.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 8, 2022

State Street, FactSet partner on data (NYSE: STT) (NYSE: FDS) ING Ventures invested into OpenFin (NYSE: ING) UNO Digital Bank building over AWS (NASDAQ: AMZN) JPM executives left for crypto space (NYSE: JPM) 👉 Interesting Reads:. Howard Marks discusses philosophy. ARK funds added $1.5B despite rout. Voyager situation’s sentiment...
MARKETS
Benzinga

OKLink Released Its Global Crypto Market 2022/Q2 report on July 7th

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2022) - OKLink released its Global Crypto Market 2022/Q2 report on July 7th and gave a full review of the crypto market in the second quarter. As pointed out by OKLink in its report, in the context of continuing pressure due to the expectation...
MARKETS
Benzinga

U.S. Stock Futures Edge Higher After Fed Minutes

U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade on Thursday following the release of Wednesday’s Fed meeting minutes, suggesting inflation remains the central bank's top priority. The Challenger job-cut report for June is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET, while the ADP national employment report for...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Chinese#Financial Times#Tiktok#Pinduoduo Inc Pdd#Ant Ltd Ipo#American
Benzinga

Bitcoin Records Largest Monthly Withdrawals Ever In June

June 2022 experienced the biggest monthly outflow of Bitcoin BTC/USD from centralized wallets in history. What Happened: Last month, there was an outflux of 151,000 Bitcoin from centralized exchanges. According to Glassnode, the outflow is computed via “exchange net position change.” This indicator calculates a netted amount of Bitcoin that flows in and out of centralized wallets. In other words, it is determined by subtracting all outflows from inflows.
MARKETS
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Sarah Palin Responds to Russia's Alaska Threats—'Things We Can Do About It'

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin has criticized Russia for suggestions that the country could "claim back" Alaska amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Palin, who is running for Alaska's single seat in the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that Russia is staking claim to resources that should belong to the U.S. and there are "things we can do about it."
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Alibaba
Country
China
Benzinga

Vladimir Putin Exchanged Angry Words With France's Macron Over Ukraine Days Before Russia's Invasion, Leaked Phone Call Shows

A leaked telephone conversation between President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, revealed the two leaders exchanged heated words just four days before Russia invaded Ukraine. What Happened: The confidential call was made public in a France 2 documentary titled “A President, Europe and War,” reported The New...
POLITICS
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bipartisan Lawmakers Add More Marijuana And Psychedelics Reform Amendments To Defense Bill

Bipartisan lawmakers in Congress introduced several drug policy reform amendments in a large-scale advocacy bill to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), reported Marijuana Moment. Banning federal employment discrimination against veterans who use marijuana, providing funding for studies on psychedelics' therapeutic benefits, and allowing US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Benzinga

Larry Storch, Zany Comic Star of 'F Troop,' Dies At 99

Larry Storch, the brash comedian who gained sitcom immortality as the scheming Corporal Agarn in the classic series “F Troop,” passed away at the age of 99. Storch’s family announced the death on his Facebook page, stating, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight. We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn’t want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family.”
CELEBRITIES
Reason.com

FDA Finally Admits It Caused the Baby Formula Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finally determined what's to blame for America's recent shortage of baby formula. More specifically, it's the FDA's unnecessary and protectionist rules that effectively ban foreign-made baby formula from being imported into the United States. On Wednesday, the agency announced plans to tweak those rules so foreign formula manufacturers can permanently import their goods into the U.S., giving American consumers greater choice in the marketplace and ensuring more robust supply chains.
HEALTH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
57K+
Followers
146K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy