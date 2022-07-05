The Trailer for the Jan. 6 Trump Documentary ‘Unprecedented’ Has Just Dropped

Click here to read the full article. Update June 13, 2022: Chris Stirewalt was the first in-person witness today at the House Committee hearings about the attack on the Capitol. He had worked as a Fox News political editor for over a decade until February 2021, and was part of the projection desk team that controversially declared that Arizona had been won by Joe Biden on Election Night. Though he stated today that the projection was only “controversial” to Fox News’s competitors. Both before the election, and after, we reported on the high reputation and importance of Fox News in making projections....

