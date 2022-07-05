ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Trailer for the Jan. 6 Trump Documentary ‘Unprecedented’ Has Just Dropped

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A trailer was released Tuesday for the three-part Discovery+ docuseries shot with Donald Trump and his family in the months before and after the 2020 insurrection. The teaser clip for Unprecedented,...

www.thedailybeast.com

4d ago

It will be a wonderful day when we no longer have to see or hear anything about trump and his family.Anything this man touches turns bad and he has a long history of it.

