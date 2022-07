Hello, and welcome to Pipeline. Save the date: On July 19, I’m excited to host a virtual panel on lessons from times the bubble burst. While there’s been a lot of talk about advice for founders, there hasn’t been as much for venture capitalists too. I’ll be joined by Beezer Clarkson and Geoff Yang to talk about how to shift strategies when the market changes, what emerging managers should focus on in order to survive and when it is — and isn’t — time to make that next big bet. RSVP here to join us.

ECONOMY ・ 13 HOURS AGO