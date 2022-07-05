Alleged Tennessee kidnappers arrested with help of Mississippi police; victim found safe inside car

A police chase that started in Memphis and traveled across the Mississippi state line Monday afternoon ended with four kidnapping suspects being arrested, a Memphis TV station reported.

Four alleged kidnappers were taken into custody Monday afternoon in Southaven, Mississippi, Memphis police told WREG-TV.

Officer said they spotted a car that was involved in a kidnapping earlier in the day and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver would not comply.

A chase ensued and with help from the Southaven Police department, officers were able to stop the vehicle.

They found the victim inside the vehicle and reported the person was safe.

The names and further details of the crime were not immediately released.