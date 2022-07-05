ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southaven, MS

Alleged Tennessee kidnappers arrested with help of Mississippi police; victim found safe inside car

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
A police chase that started in Memphis and traveled across the Mississippi state line Monday afternoon ended with four kidnapping suspects being arrested, a Memphis TV station reported.

Four alleged kidnappers were taken into custody Monday afternoon in Southaven, Mississippi, Memphis police told WREG-TV.

Officer said they spotted a car that was involved in a kidnapping earlier in the day and tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver would not comply.

A chase ensued and with help from the Southaven Police department, officers were able to stop the vehicle.

They found the victim inside the vehicle and reported the person was safe.

The names and further details of the crime were not immediately released.

Dewayne Mancell
4d ago

they will be out of jail by the end of the week if not by the end of the day. Anyone that kidnapped anyone shouldn't never get out of jail.

ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

