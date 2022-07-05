ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bank of England warns that economic outlook has ‘deteriorated materially’

By Phillip Inman
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DfZlc_0gV6tARY00
Bank Junction looking towards the Royal Exchange at dusk Photograph: Antonio Olmos/The Observer

The outlook for the UK and global economy has “deteriorated materially” due to inflationary pressures largely stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, putting extra strain on British household and business finances, the Bank of England (BoE) has warned.

The worsening economic outlook has caused volatility in global markets in recent months with more turbulence likely, the Bank said in its quarterly health check on the UK’s financial system.

UK banks will need to set aside more cash to absorb shocks in the markets from next year but are in good shape to provide lending support to households and businesses, it added.

Related: UK economic outlook ‘very uncertain’ as households are squeezed, warns Bank of England – business live

“The economic outlook for the UK and globally has deteriorated materially,” the BoE said in its latest Financial Stability Report. “Prices of essential goods such as food and energy have risen sharply in the UK and globally, and the outlook for growth has worsened. This is largely a result of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“These higher prices, weaker growth and tighter financing conditions will make it harder for households and businesses to repay or refinance debt. Given this, we expect households and businesses to become more stretched over coming months. They will also be more vulnerable to further shocks.”

BoE officials have ordered UK banks to set aside 2% of their capital – about £22bn – as part of the countercyclical capital buffer from this time next year.

The buffer – introduced in the wake of the financial crisis to ensure banks have a rainy day fund – was slashed to zero during the pandemic, releasing billions of pounds to help businesses and households. Officials stressed that they are ready to release the cash again, especially if the economy performs worse than currently expected.

However, the Bank said that most households and businesses went into the current financial crisis with relatively low debt levels and would be in a similar position in December.

While the Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased commodity prices and sent inflation soaring to its highest level in 40 years, most households and businesses are expected to cope with the extra financial burden without defaulting on mortgages and loans.

Inflation is expected to rise to 11% later this year and the central bank’s base interest rate could increase to as high as 3% by the end of 2023, according to some economists.

Rising costs are expected to depress the living standards of many families and put many in financial distress.

However, it said about 80% of UK mortgages are on fixed rate deals, and despite 40% needing to be refinanced over the next 18 months, mortgage payers were in a good position to afford higher interest bills.

Nevertheless, the central bank, which regulates banks and insurance companies, said a deterioration in the global economic outlook, as inflation hit consumer spending power and company profits, raised a number of risks for the finance sector across the world.

“The outlook is subject to considerable uncertainty and there are a number of downside risks that could adversely affect UK financial stability,” the BoE said.

Britain’s unemployment rate will rise over the coming year and company profits will come under pressure “particularly in energy-intensive sectors and those I sectors most exposed to the fall in real household incomes”, the report said.

Commodity markets had become more volatile, creating risks that financial markets could seize up.

Buyers of wheat, metals and oil needed to borrow funds worth several times the sums required last year to buy the same level of goods, putting a strain on lenders.

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

However, there was little sign of a “dash for cash” by investors in a repeat of the panic in March 2020, when at the beginning of the pandemic money market funds that act as lenders of last resort found themselves lacking the firepower needed to provide their usual backstop role.

The report said increases in interest rates by many of the world’s central banks would also put companies and highly indebted governments under strain.

US and Chinese companies that have borrowed heavily and EU governments with high debt levels were a potential risk, the report added.


Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Interest Rates#Economic Outlook#Uk#Bank Junction#The Royal Exchange#Photograph#British#The Bank Of England#Boe
BBC

Millions to get first cost-of-living payment from 14 July

The first of two payments to help the poorest households with the cost of living will hit people's bank accounts from 14 July, the government says. More than eight million UK homes on benefits will receive £326 by the end of July, with a second payment of £324 set to follow in the autumn.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Top Covid symptom in patients revealed by new data as infections surge across UK

Covid-19 infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.Hospital numbers are also continuing to increase, with early signs of a rise in intensive care admissions among older age groups.A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Russia says it will ‘do everything necessary’ in growing fight with Nasa over International Space Station

The Russian space agency and Nasa appear to be locked in an argument over the use of the International Space Station.Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, said the Russian space agency will use its part of the ISS to do everything it “considers necessary and useful”.It was the latest in a spat between the two space agencies that emerged after Russian astronauts posed with flags in what appeared to be anti-Ukraine propaganda.Nasa had criticised those pictures, arguing that the space station is intended to be politically neutral. The US space agency’s statement was very rare, and broke with a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

The Guardian

349K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy