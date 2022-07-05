ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Machine Gun Kelly, Pitbull Perform at CNN’s ‘The Fourth in America’ Concert

By Emily Zemler
 4 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly , Maren Morris , Ava Max , and Pitbull are among the artists who took the stage for CNN ’s “The Fourth in America” live concert. The concert special also featured a raucous rendition of Def Leppard ’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me,” which the group played during the fireworks display.

Other performers included Jason Derulo, Jimmie Allen, Journey, The Lumineers, Alessia Cara, Avril Lavigne, T-Pain, Willie Nelson, Santana, and The B-52’s.

Machine Gun Kelly performed on the broadcast following a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden last month. The North American leg of his current tour will wrap Aug. 13 in Cleveland, after which he’ll head to the U.K. and Europe in September.

The singer’s most recent album, Mainstream Sellout , was released in March. He also recently premiered his Hulu documentary Life in Pink , which details the paranoia-induced suicide attempt that led to his sobriety from hard drugs.

