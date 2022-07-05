ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Biden urges Americans to vote to combat gun violence after deadly July Fourth shooting

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down how President Biden is...

Comments / 19

Melissa Swoap
4d ago

Enforce the laws already there. More laws are useless. The government wants your guns. They dance in glee everytime there's a crime involving guns because people tend to have knee jerk reactions to them. Sad part is more people are killed in vehicle related deaths every year, where's the out cry?! Oh no one wants to surrender their car but they want my gun??

Steve Branham
4d ago

yeah you'll say or do anything to take our Second Amendment rights away that ain't going to happen it's in our constitution the Second Amendment and you you can't even remember what you did yesterday I don't know how you became president but if I was going to receive the Medal of Honor from a man like you that has never done nothing in his life but ride the coattails of the taxpayer I would have to turn it down even though I did do something heroic in Vietnam I know this ain't the subject so excuse my punctuation but you're not fit to be president everybody your whole cabinet should not even be there

Tom Olson
4d ago

How are you gonna combat gun violence how are you gonna make the criminals obey the laws that is on you Joe Biden

CBS Chicago

Starting Friday, gun owners won't need a permit to carry a handgun in public

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Friday, people in Indiana will no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in public.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from Gary City Hall as the new law is stirring up controversy.The bill's supporters and its author said it will cut out red tape for law-abiding gun owners. But critics, like the mayor of Gary, said it's counterproductive to their public safety efforts.Here's what the law will do: Legal gun owners no longer need a permit to carry a gun in public. There are several exceptions, such as felons; they still cannot own guns.Several police departments criticized...
CHICAGO, IL
Los Angeles Times

The 53 migrants who died in Texas included this college-educated Honduran couple

MEXICO CITY — Alejandro Miguel Andino Caballero had almost completed his university studies in marketing. His fiancee, Margie Támara Paz Grajeda, had earned a degree in economics. Both viewed education as a means to launch careers and surmount humble origins in Honduras, where endemic poverty, crime and corruption have long choked off avenues of social advancement.
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
