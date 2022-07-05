Biden urges Americans to vote to combat gun violence after deadly July Fourth shooting
NBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down how President Biden is...www.nbcnews.com
NBC News’ Mike Memoli breaks down how President Biden is...www.nbcnews.com
Enforce the laws already there. More laws are useless. The government wants your guns. They dance in glee everytime there's a crime involving guns because people tend to have knee jerk reactions to them. Sad part is more people are killed in vehicle related deaths every year, where's the out cry?! Oh no one wants to surrender their car but they want my gun??
yeah you'll say or do anything to take our Second Amendment rights away that ain't going to happen it's in our constitution the Second Amendment and you you can't even remember what you did yesterday I don't know how you became president but if I was going to receive the Medal of Honor from a man like you that has never done nothing in his life but ride the coattails of the taxpayer I would have to turn it down even though I did do something heroic in Vietnam I know this ain't the subject so excuse my punctuation but you're not fit to be president everybody your whole cabinet should not even be there
How are you gonna combat gun violence how are you gonna make the criminals obey the laws that is on you Joe Biden
Comments / 19