Pontiac, MI

31-year-old Jordan David Bahena killed after a single-vehicle crash in Pontiac (Pontiac, MI)

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A12iX_0gV6rOs800
Authorities identified 31-year-old Jordan David Bahena, from Oakland County, as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on Saturday in Pontiac. Officials actively responded to the area of Joslyn Road at Columbia Avenue at 2:13 a.m. after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash [...]

