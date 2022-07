INDIANAPOLIS — Our most recent drought monitor was released on Thursday, July 7 with data valid up through July 5, 2022. New drought monitors are released every Thursday from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture. The recent rainfall is not accounted for, but it is important to note that conditions were much worse with much of central Indiana reporting moderate drought conditions and even severe drought near Champaign, Illinois.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 13 HOURS AGO