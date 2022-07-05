ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Delete Your YouTube Comments

By Keyede Erinfolami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe YouTube comments section is a great way to connect creators and other viewers. But YouTube comments have a bad rap for degenerating into pointless arguments and spammy responses. If you ever want to remove a comment you left on a YouTube video, you can always delete it. There's...

How to Block a Video or Channel on YouTube Kids

YouTube Kids generally does a good job at keeping the videos it shows to children appropriate for their age range. However, sometimes you might decide that a video or entire channel isn't suitable viewing for your child. In that case, you can block the video or channel on YouTube Kids....
Why Is My YouTube Shorts Not Showing? How to Fix It

YouTube has rolled out a new feature called “YouTube shorts,” where users can upload a short video of 60 seconds. While it has been popular, many of us still struggle to use it. There can be a very simple cause for your YouTube shorts not working, like an...
YouTube flags horror video as “for kids,” won’t let creator change rating

Google's wonderful content moderation bots are at it again. After previously doing things like including suicide instructions in a children's video, and the whole Elsagate problem, YouTube is now flagging a horror video as "for kids." Worst of all, this is against the creator's wishes. The video was previously flagged as for ages 18 and up, and YouTube decided it was for kids and won't let the creator restore its content rating.
Things Are Looking Bad For ItsOwen After YouTube Ban

Fans are still mourning the death of "Minecraft" creator Technoblade, who died at the end of June 2022 after a battle with cancer. The YouTuber had earned a massive following and became known for his creative builds and upbeat, encouraging personality. After Technoblade's death, his father read a final statement from the creator, thanking viewers for their support over the years. "Minecraft" developer Mojang even created a heartfelt tribute to Technoblade, updating the game's launch screen to include a tiny crowned pig in honor of the YouTuber's avatar. As statements of thanks and adoration poured in from all corners of the internet, something more insidious was brewing, though. In the wake of Technoblade's death, many YouTubers began to attempt to profit off of the tragedy by creating clickbait videos meant to draw in Technoblade's fans.
This red flag may tell you if someone hacked into your Facebook account

For the umpteenth time in the life of the social networking giant, Facebook is preparing to implement a top-to-bottom overhaul of its signature blue app in the face of a serious competitive threat. After making Snapchat-style Stories and TikTok-inspired Reels the centerpiece of the Instagram experience, Meta-owned Facebook is now preparing to make the TikTok-ification of the Facebook app even more pronounced.
Embarrassing Search History on the Google App? Here's the Quickest Way to Delete It

If you just cringed after typing something into Google Search on your phone, there's no need to worry. Google offers a quick way to delete your search history in the app from the last 15 minutes. (And your search history isn't the only data Google has on you. Here's an in-depth guide to viewing Google's record of your online activity and minimizing the personal information it can track.)
How Much Does Facebook Reels Pay, and Is It Worth It?

If you’re looking to earn an extra dollar, you may want to know how to get paid for Facebook Reels. Is it worth it?. There are many bogus Facebook money giveaways, and if you’re desperate for cash, you may be more vulnerable to these scams. However, Reels presents a real opportunity to make money on Facebook.
Study exposes how Facebook ‘clickbait’ entices users into reading posts

NORTH RHINE-WESTPHALIA, Germany — It’s hardly a secret that social media isn’t the best use of our time. Still, millions keep on scrolling, clicking, and commenting for hours on end. Now, researchers from the University of Duisburg-Essen have documented some of the unique ways headlines on Facebook “bait” users into interacting with posts.
You’ll no longer need a Facebook account to use the Oculus Quest — and that’s a win-win for Zuck

Meta will no longer force you to login with a Facebook account when you use your VR headsets. Starting from August, Zuck’s introducing a new Meta account (which won’t be linked to Facebook) for both new and existing users. And if you’ve been logging into your VR device with an Oculus account, you’ll also have to ditch it after January 1, 2023.
How to set your Facebook Feed to show most recent posts

Facebook's Feed recommendations aren't always helpful. The Feed is designed to recommend content you'd most likely want to see, and it's based on your Facebook activity, your connections, and the level of engagement a given post receives. It's also worth noting that Facebook is reportedly planning on changing up Feed's recommendations.
How to Stitch a Video on TikTok

TikTok allows you to remix and reuse other people's videos in a number of ways, one of which is to Duet them. In a Duet, you create your own version of an original video and both videos will play simultaneously on a split-screen. Another way to reuse other people's videos...
How to Deal With a Copyright Strike on YouTube

YouTube is an excellent platform to share your life, hobbies, passions, art, or anything of your choosing in video format. But how do you navigate one of the most serious aspects of the platform—copyright?. YouTube is as stringent as it gets when it comes to copyright, so you'd better...
Firefox update stops Facebook from stalking you -- here's how

Nobody likes a stalker, Firefox has come up with a way to keep Facebook and others from following you around on the internet. Mozilla's latest Firefox update comes with a new privacy feature that will block sites like Facebook from tracking you as you cruise the internet. Mozilla's Firefox 102 strips specific criteria from URLs that can be used to follow you as you journey through your daily web browsing.
YouTube Copyright Rules: What Creators Need to Know

YouTube has been around for decades, and though it has evolved and changed quite a bit, one thing has remained a constant throughout its journey—copyright rules. Anyone can upload on YouTube, but no one is allowed to violate copyright. And even though many know of YouTube's copyright rules and...
