How to Delete Your YouTube Comments

Fans are still mourning the death of "Minecraft" creator Technoblade, who died at the end of June 2022 after a battle with cancer. The YouTuber had earned a massive following and became known for his creative builds and upbeat, encouraging personality. After Technoblade's death, his father read a final statement from the creator, thanking viewers for their support over the years. "Minecraft" developer Mojang even created a heartfelt tribute to Technoblade, updating the game's launch screen to include a tiny crowned pig in honor of the YouTuber's avatar. As statements of thanks and adoration poured in from all corners of the internet, something more insidious was brewing, though. In the wake of Technoblade's death, many YouTubers began to attempt to profit off of the tragedy by creating clickbait videos meant to draw in Technoblade's fans.

