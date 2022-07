CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council earlier this week got an update about the proposed inclusive park and playground project. The council back in February approved awarding the sale of $1.3 million in general obligation urban renewal bonds to use for a new park on property formerly owned by Cerro Gordo County. The county sold the property at 109 South 15th Street to the city in February 2021 for the purpose of redeveloping it into an inclusive playground that provides children and adults of all ages and abilities the opportunity to play together.

CLEAR LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO