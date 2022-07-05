ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-Bank of England takes deep dive into 'opaque' commodities

 4 days ago

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Tuesday it will conduct an in-depth analysis to enhance surveillance of "opaque" commodity markets after Russia's invasion of Ukraine left the central bank without a full picture of risks and vulnerabilities. Just as the global financial crisis threw...

Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Europe's wheat crop set to be mixed bag after torrid weather

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Union is heading towards a smaller wheat crop this year as drought and extreme heat shrink yields in some regions, offsetting more favourable prospects elsewhere after timely rain, a Reuters poll showed. The EU crop is being watched closely as war disrupts Ukraine's...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat at 1-week high on Argentina crop woes, easing recession fears

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures jumped 2% and touched a one-week high on Friday, building on the previous session's rally, as easing concerns over a global recession and worries over lower production in Argentina underpinned the market. Corn and soybeans rose for a third consecutive session. FUNDAMENTALS.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds 4% as recession jitters abate

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose about 4% on Thursday, recovering from a 4-1/2 month low a day earlier, as recession fears in financial markets eased. Corn and soybean futures each climbed 2% to also move away from multi-month lows touched in the previous...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Press Release: EU charges Alcogroup, Agroetanol with ethanol benchmark rigging

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Union antitrust watchdog on Thursday charged Belgian ethanol producer Alcogrou and Swedish peer Agroetanol with taking part in a bioethanol benchmarks cartel. "The companies colluded to influence the wholesale price formation mechanism for ethanol in Europe," the European Commission said in a statement.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India extends grace period for sugar exports to July 20

MUMBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - India has extended by two weeks a deadline for the export of 800,000 tonnes of sugar as annual monsoon rains make it tough for many producers to move stocks from factories to ports, the government said on Friday. Mills in the world's biggest sugar producer...
INDUSTRY
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Biden teleprompter blunder latest in long line of awkward gaffes

President Joe Biden's latest gaffe is the latest of many mistakes he has made since taking office. During a speech Friday, Biden read what was seemingly meant to be a direction out loud off a teleprompter. The president was meant to be speaking on actions the administration planned to take in light of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra were with him at the time.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Agriculture Online

Supply demand for live cattle to turn bullish; decline in lean hogs positive fundamental factor

Live cattle: Supply fundamentals turn bullish in the fourth quarter. October and especially December Live Cattle are trading at a stiff premium to the August contract, and rightfully so. Third quarter beef production is expected to be up 2.1% from last year, but fourth quarter production is expected to be down 5.8%. This sets the stage for a more bullish supply tone for the fourth quarter. Lower grain prices and the potential for better pasture conditions could tighten fourth quarter production further.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Strong demand props up India export rates

* Indian prices at $361-$366/t vs $355-$360/t last week. * Bangladesh traders to mostly import rice from India - traders. July 7 (Reuters) - Indian rice export prices rose this week buoyed by strong demand as the rupee weakened, while Bangladesh allowed traders to import 700,000 tonnes of rice. India's...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

S.Korea takes more steps to cut living costs

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - South Korea unveiled on Friday measures valued at some 810 billion won ($624.84 million) to help ease people's living costs, including removal of tariffs on some food imports and increased welfare support for low-income earners. The finance ministry released the measures after a meeting of...
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia considering cutting palm oil export levy to spur shipments

JAKARTA, July 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia is considering cutting its palm oil export levy to encourage more shipments, a cabinet minister said on Thursday, another move to spur exports after a ban designed to protect domestic cooking oil supplies saw palm oil inventories swell. The world's biggest producer of the...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

India's summer-sown crop planting lags, raises output concerns

MUMBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - Farmers in India have fallen behind in planting key summer-sown crops such as rice, corn and soybeans due to the uneven distribution of monsoon rainfall, although they could recover ground in the coming week if there is enough rain. As of July 8, 40.67 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Ukraine harvests first 1 mln T of 2022 grain, traders say

KYIV, July 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed the first million tonnes of grain of the 2022 grain harvest, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA said on Friday. The union said farmers had harvested 355,800 tonnes of wheat with an average yield of 2.41 tonnes per hectares and 717,800 tonnes of barley with a yield of 2.82 tonnes per hectare.
Agriculture Online

Food prices fall in June, cereal output seen slightly higher, U.N. agency says

ROME, July 8 (Reuters) - World food prices fell for a third consecutive month in June, but remained close to record high levels set in March, the United Nations' food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en, which tracks the most globally traded...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Commodity prices soften, although still elevated

Steered by fears of recession and a clearer picture of this year’s global grain harvest, the sky-high commodity prices fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are losing momentum, analysts said on Thursday. The USDA was likely to scale back its estimates of record-high farm-gate prices for this year’s wheat and soybean crops despite the uncertainties caused by warfare in the Black Sea region.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends rebound to one-week high

* Wheat jumps for 2nd day in rebound from 4-month lows * Easing recession fears, importer activity support bounce * Corn also extends recovery soybean bounce falters (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose by over 2% on Friday to extend a rebound from four-month lows this week, supported by easing fears of a global recession and signs of renewed importer demand. Corn also rose to move further away from a seven-month low touched this week, although soybeans turned sightly lower as a bounce from a six-month low faltered. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.4% at $8.56-1/4 a bushel by 1121 GMT, after climbing to its highest since July 1 at $8.61-1/4 earlier in the session. In Europe, September wheat on Euronext also reached a one-week high as it added to Thursday's bounce. Traders say wheat markets had become technically oversold, while the abating of investor fears of an economic recession and reports of importer activity shifted the focus back to supportive supply and demand fundamentals. Economic sentiment has improved, partly due to news of Chinese fiscal stimulus, although there was caution in financial markets following the killing of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe and ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data. "Receding macro worries, and what most would regard as too low prices, set the market up for these gains," said Robin Gore, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to the move in wheat prices. "We also note that estimates for Argentina's wheat planting are being cut because of continued dryness in some regions." Egypt's state grains buyer ramped up direct purchases of imported wheat this week, including a rare purchase of German wheat, sources said. There was also market chatter about China showing renewed interest in foreign wheat for possible import purchases, traders said. Grain markets will get an update on international demand from weekly U.S. export sales data at later on Friday. CBOT corn rose 1.1% to $6.03 a bushel and soybeans gained 1.2% at $13.81-3/4 a bushel. Traders were continuing to assess weather for U.S. Midwest corn and soybean crops ahead of monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts next Tuesday. Weather charts pointed to rain for parts of the Midwest in the week ahead but some zones were set to remain dry. Prices at 1121 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 856.25 19.75 2.36 770.75 11.09 CBOT corn 603.00 6.75 1.13 593.25 1.64 CBOT soy 1364.25 -1.25 -0.09 1339.25 1.87 Paris wheat 348.00 9.25 2.73 276.75 25.75 Paris maize 309.75 11.50 3.86 226.00 37.06 Paris rape 688.75 -1.25 -0.18 754.00 -8.65 WTI crude oil 102.59 -0.14 -0.14 75.21 36.40 Euro 1.01 0.00 -0.21 1.1368 -10.82 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps over 2% as market recovers from near 5-month low

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 2% on Thursday, with prices climbing for the first time in six sessions, supported by bargain-buying and concerns over lower Black Sea supplies. Corn and soybeans gained more than 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 13-19

July 8 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 13-19, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.0 - indicative price, 401.6 340.7 323.0 $/tonne July 6-12* - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, 404.4 352.5 322.0 $/tonne June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax, $/tonne 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 399.4 352.5 308.6 * Revised by the agriculture ministry Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. ($1 = 61.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE

