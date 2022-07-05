ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kidnapping suspect wanted in Calhoun County

By Monica Nakashima
wrbl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect new information from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. A suspect is wanted in connection to a kidnapping attempt Monday afternoon. Tony Lamar White, 47, was last seen on foot in the area of 4th...

www.wrbl.com

Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Coroner Starts Kidnapping Victim Fundraiser

Calhoun, County, AL – The Calhoun County Coroner, Patrick “Pat” Brown, has started a fundraiser to help the victim of a recent violent kidnapping attack against Betty Cobb. Pat Brown stated he has, “known Ms. Cobb forever and I feel horrible how a person that has dedicated her life to helping others could be attacked like this.”
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Arrest made in Sylacauga homicide case

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Sheridan Rashon Clark, a 19-year-old from Talladega, was arrested by Sylacauga Police Department investigators on Thursday, July 7. Charged with Capital Murder in the death of Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith in Sylacauga on July 2, Clark was taken into custody without incident at Pineview Apartments in Talladega at approx. 5:30 p.m., interviewed, and then transported to Talladega County Jail for an initial hearing.
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple drug arrests

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) this week made numerous drug arrests following traffic stops, tips from citizens and issued warrants.    On Tuesday, July 5, in Vinemont, deputies made contact with Amanda Lynn Slatton, 31, of Hanceville. It was determined she had active failure to appear warrants with the CCSO. She was arrested for three counts of forgery-counterfeiting and three counts of possession of a forged instrument.   On Wednesday, July 6, in Good Hope, deputies stopped John Mathew Tworkowsky, 51, of Hayden. A subsequent search of his person and the vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. He was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.    That same day, deputies responded to a report of a suspicious pedestrian in Fairview. They identified Joseph Randell Overton, 40, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a early morning shooting Saturday in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:00 a.m. in the roadway at 10th Place and 22nd Ave West. Police said the victim died at the scene.
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple arrests over holiday weekend

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.   The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple first responder crews respond to passenger bus wreck on I-59

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple agencies responded to a wreck earlier Friday on Interstate 59 involving a passenger bus. The incident happened between exits 181 and 182 on I-59. An official with the Gadsden Fire Department says the bus was traveling from New Jersey to Tuscaloosa when it crossed from...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car accident in a drop top Camaro has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man and injured several others. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 29-year-old Antonio Laden Haynes was driving a convertible Cheverlot Camaro in the 3700 block of Decatur Hwy around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the car. The vehicle rolled over and multiple unrestrained occupants were ejected.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

32-year-old woman killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 32-year-old woman was shot and killed in Birmingham Friday evening. According to BPD, Kiara Holcombe was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near the intersection of Center Street South and 4th Avenue South just after 6 p.m. Police said Holcombe was leaving a home when a masked […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTVM

Valley man allegdely involved in elderly wife’s death dies

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - The man accused of contributing to his wife’s death has passed away. Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds says authorities found 74-year-old Walter Hawkins unresponsive this morning. The Chambers County Coroner’s Office tells us Hawkins died of natural causes. If you remember, he and his...
CBS 42

Train hits car in Talladega County

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Part of a road in Talladega County is now closed after a train and a vehicle collided with one another Wednesday morning. The crash happened at approximately 8:28 a.m. Wednesday near the 700 block of Gene Stewart Boulevard. All lanes of the road at that corner will be closed for […]
Calhoun Journal

Missing Woman Calhoun County Sheriff Requesting Information

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriffs department needs your help in locating the following missing person. Possible wearing blue jean capris pants/ pink shirt. Subject left her keys and phone on the bed. Her glasses were found in the driveway along with some groceries. Contact Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office 256-236-6600 with any information.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Mother of Tuscaloosa Baby Who Died in 2019 Sentenced to 40 Years

The mother of an allegedly abused infant who died in 2019 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, the Tuscaloosa Police Department announced Wednesday. In a long Facebook post, a department spokesperson said the baby, Demarious Kamari Henry, was eight weeks old when TPD Investigator Dornell Cousette visited him in Children's of Alabama hospital in Birmingham.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian killed in Birmingham hit-and-run identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian struck and killed in Birmingham on Sunday was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 61-year-old Lacy Arnez Owens was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 6th Place North at 3rd Avenue North. Owens was discovered by a Birmingham police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in Birmingham. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Eric Leuji Carnley was driving a motorcycle on I-20/59, near Arkadelphia Road, when he was struck by an unknown driver around 3:35 a.m. Carnley was transported to UAB Hospital for treatment, but later died from his injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

CAPTURED: Moody man wanted in weekend murder located out of state

MOODY, Ala. — UPDATE 7/4: The Moody Police Department said a man wanted in connection with a Sunday morning murder was located Monday evening. In a Facebook post, Moody PD announced 36-year-old Stanley "C.J." Burrell Jr. was taken into custody in Mississippi. — The Moody Police Department is searching for...

