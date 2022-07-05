ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville police officer dies of medical issue on duty

CORALVILLE, Iowa — First responders in Johnson County are mourning the loss of one of their own, Sgt. John Williams of the Coralville Police Department.

Officials say Williams died Sunday from a medical issue while he was on patrol. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Williams’ death happened around the same time as a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy , who later died, but says it is not directly related.

Williams was a 28-year veteran of the department and is survived by his wife and four children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

