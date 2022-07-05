Coralville police officer dies of medical issue on duty

CORALVILLE, Iowa — First responders in Johnson County are mourning the loss of one of their own, Sgt. John Williams of the Coralville Police Department.

Officials say Williams died Sunday from a medical issue while he was on patrol. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says Williams’ death happened around the same time as a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy , who later died, but says it is not directly related.

Williams was a 28-year veteran of the department and is survived by his wife and four children.

