ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Safety measures made a priority for Fair St. Louis after Chicago shooting

KSDK
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shooting in Highland Park, Illinois has put...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Man playing with gun shoots man in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man playing with a gun shot another man Friday evening in north St. Louis, police say. The victim is expected to survive. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of Halls Ferry Drive in the Baden neighborhood. The victim told police...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in stomach, arm in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland. The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton. At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said. He was listed in fair...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
1470 WMBD

Brookfield Zoo placed on lockdown

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

4 people shot near United Center

CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Law Enforcement#Violent Crime#Fair St Louis
Block Club Chicago

CPS Teacher, Her Family Among Those Wounded In Highland Park Shooting

CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nine Dead After St. Louis' Violent Holiday Weekend

A spate of violence in the city and county left at least nine dead following the long holiday weekend. Most fatalities stemmed from gun violence. "After a month of relatively quiet weekends … this was difficult for our city both downtown and across St. Louis," said Dan Isom, director of public safety for St. Louis city.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged with attempted murder in Buffalo Grove stabbing

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois State Trooper attacked by mob in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
KFVS12

Gov. Pritzker issues disaster proclamation for Lake Co. following Highland Park shooting

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County to help in recovery efforts following Monday’s shooting in Highland Park. According to the governor’s office, a disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WISN

Safety concerns at Kenosha fireworks show after deadly Illinois shooting

KENOSHA, Wis. — Groups gathering in Kenosha to watch the fireworks show are staying vigilant after a deadly shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Police there say a gunman killed at least six people and injured more than two dozen others at a Fourth of July parade. This shooting happened...

Comments / 0

Community Policy