Safety measures made a priority for Fair St. Louis after Chicago shooting

ST. LOUIS – A man playing with a gun shot another man Friday evening in north St. Louis, police say. The victim is expected to survive. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. Friday in the 8400 block of Halls Ferry Drive in the Baden neighborhood. The victim told police...
CHICAGO - A man self-transported to the hospital after being shot in Roseland. The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of South Princeton. At about 10:20 p.m., a 31-year-old man self-transported to an area hospital after being shot in the stomach and arm, police said. He was listed in fair...
CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
CHICAGO -- A woman was found dead on CTA Red Line tracks in Lakeview early Thursday. A train conductor heading north spotted the 28-year-old woman on the tracks in the 900-block of West Cornelia Avenue and was able to stop before hitting her, police said. The woman had suffered burns...
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Six people were injured, some seriously, when a car jumped a curb and crashed into a Near North Side restaurant late Friday night, Chicago fire officials said. According to the Chicago Fire Department, the crash happened in the 1200-block of North Wells Street. Fire officials said the...
CHICAGO — Four people were shot on the Near West Side of Chicago near the United Center, according to police. Chicago police said a large group of people was gathered on the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when a black Dodge sedan pulled up and three men got out of the vehicle. Police said those three men began firing shots and struck four people.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Six people died and dozens of others were wounded after a gunman opened fire on a Fourth of July parade from a rooftop in a Chicago suburb Monday, police said. According to WMAQ-TV and the Chicago Sun-Times, the shooting occurred shortly after 10 a.m. CDT...
CREVE COEUR, Mo. — There are many hidden treasures in the St Louis area. One happens to be across from Creve Coeur Lake. It is a quiet spot. “That’s my peace. That’s my serenity,” said Rickkita Edwards. But it is not a place where she goes...
CHICAGO — More than $100,000 has been raised to help a Chicago Public Schools teacher and her family after they were wounded in the Highland Park mass shooting Monday. Teacher Zoe Kolpack, her husband, her father and her brother-in-law were among the more than 30 victims of the shooting, according to a GoFundMe raising money to support their recovery. Kolpack and her husband were shot in front of their two young children, who were unharmed, according to the fundraiser.
A spate of violence in the city and county left at least nine dead following the long holiday weekend. Most fatalities stemmed from gun violence. "After a month of relatively quiet weekends … this was difficult for our city both downtown and across St. Louis," said Dan Isom, director of public safety for St. Louis city.
CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person last week in Buffalo Grove. Ryan Bruce, 33, and Ryan Neises, 20, are each charged with attempted murder in the June 28 attack, Buffalo Grove police said. Bruce and Neises spotted someone they had a previous altercation with...
Three Calumet City residents have been charged with felonies for launching fireworks at Chicago police vehicles during a car “sideshow” in the Loop early on the Fourth of July, according to a CPD media statement. All three 19-year-olds, Jiovanni Araujo, Yair Cruz-Roman, and Guillermo Mota Jr., will be...
CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Trooper was attacked by a “mob of about 100 people” who had blocked an I-90 exit ramp and were “engaging in reckless driving stunts” on the Fourth of July. According to ISP, the trooper was driving south on I-90 when he noticed congestion on the exit to Division […]
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — The 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting seven and wounding over 30 people at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday evening. Much more information about the shooting was released on Tuesday — including that the alleged gunman, Robert “Bobby” Crimo […]
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for Lake County to help in recovery efforts following Monday’s shooting in Highland Park. According to the governor’s office, a disaster proclamation grants the State of Illinois the ability to expedite the use of state resources, personnel or equipment to help affected communities recover.
KENOSHA, Wis. — Groups gathering in Kenosha to watch the fireworks show are staying vigilant after a deadly shooting in Highland Park, Illinois. Police there say a gunman killed at least six people and injured more than two dozen others at a Fourth of July parade. This shooting happened...
