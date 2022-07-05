ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2016 Austin murder

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The second man charged in an October 2016 murder was sentenced to 20 years in state prison, according to court records.

Jose Cruz Rivera pleaded guilty to the murder charge and was sentenced in mid-May. He already has credit for 1,729 days spent in jail already, records show.

Rivera, along with Henry Lopez Leon , were suspects in the murder of 20-year-old Alexander Macias-Garcia in northeast Austin. Leon was sentenced to 10 years in prison in May.

On Oct. 15, 2016, Macias-Garcia was found shot dead behind the wheel of a car on Wells Branch Parkway . Macias-Garcia and his brother were driving home after a night out with friends, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said previously.

The DA’s Office said their car was being followed by another vehicle, which caused a crash, bringing Macias-Garcia’s car to a stop. The people in the other vehicle shot at Macias-Garcia and his brother multiple times. The brother was hurt and taken to the hospital.

Rivera and Leon were indicted three years after the murder happened, after additional DNA evidence was submitted, the DA’s Office said previously.

