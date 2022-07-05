American Legion rode through Roanoke Valley last month

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Fair fireworks have been an annual part of the event for decades. But a lot goes into the process of making sure it all goes smoothly. “We work with a regional company, so we contract with them early on to make sure we’ve got all the proper paperwork in place with the fire marshal. That we’ve got all the safety measures, we’ve got all the boundaries safely contained so that we don’t have any accidents and we make sure to keep people far enough away that there’s not any fallout,” said Wendy Delano, director of Civic Facilities.

SALEM, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO