Roanoke, VA

American Legion rode through Roanoke Valley last month

By Camden Lazenby
wfirnews.com
 3 days ago

The American Legion Riders Virginia Legacy Run rode its way through...

wfirnews.com

pcpatriot.com

Mary Draper Ingles Festival set for July 29-31

RADFORD, VA.—The Mary Draper Ingles Festival commemorating the capture, escape and grueling return journey of one of Virginia’s most famous colonial heroines will take place July 29-31 in the City of Radford and surrounding communities. This year’s festival features colonial period reenactors, old-time crafts and skills, an art...
RADFORD, VA
altavistajournal.com

No plan to resume Uncle Billy’s Day in 2022

It sometimes seems that hardly a day goes by in which someone doesn’t ask on social media, by phone, or out and about in Altavista, “What happened to Uncle Billy’s Day?” or “When is Uncle Billy’s Day coming back?”. The answer to these questions...
ALTAVISTA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Christiansburg holds July 4th Festival

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Christiansburg invited the community to celebrate this year’s Independence Day in Downtown Christiansburg. The town welcomed people of all ages for its July 4th Festival. The festivities included live music, vendors and play areas for kids. Christiansburg says it’s important to get...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

Community outraged after Washington Park trashed during July 4th celebration

ROANOKE, Va. – The community is frustrated after the 4th of July celebration at Washington Park left tons of trash to be cleaned up. Marlene Hamlett was coming back from dropping her granddaughter off at summer school on Tuesday when she saw Washington Park filled with leftover debris and fireworks from Monday’s celebration.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Increase in panhandlers sparks concern, action

An increase in the number of panhandlers in Danville has sparked concern among downtown business owners as well as city leaders. While it’s hard to track the number of complaints, anecdotally it appears there has been an increase, said Major Chris Wiles with the Danville Police Department. Mayor Alonzo...
DANVILLE, VA
#Southwest Virginia#The American Legion#Roanoke Valley
WDBJ7.com

Annual Salem Fair fireworks shoot into night sky

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Fair fireworks have been an annual part of the event for decades. But a lot goes into the process of making sure it all goes smoothly. “We work with a regional company, so we contract with them early on to make sure we’ve got all the proper paperwork in place with the fire marshal. That we’ve got all the safety measures, we’ve got all the boundaries safely contained so that we don’t have any accidents and we make sure to keep people far enough away that there’s not any fallout,” said Wendy Delano, director of Civic Facilities.
SALEM, VA
thecarrollnews.com

Carroll receives broadband grant, selects ISP

Carroll County will receive nearly $600,000 in federal grant funding to help build eight miles of fiber broadband from the City of Galax to Pipers Gap to connect over 400 unserved households. Additionally, Carroll County has selected Zitel LLC of Moneta, Va. as its internet service provider (ISP) partner. The...
CARROLL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

VPRA talks next steps for passenger rail to the NRV

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In the agreement between Virginia and Norfolk Southern that expands passenger rail service in southwest Virginia, a second passenger train will take off from Roanoke every day. That second train will begin July 11. It’s part of the process to adding passenger rail service to the...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Key Milestone In Reach For Caesars Virginia Casino In Danville, Virginia

A key milestone is in reach for the construction of the Caesars Virginia Casino in Danville, Virginia. Two years ago voters in Danville agreed to allow Caesars to operate a casino at the former Dan River Mills Schoolfield plant site. That meant the site would have to be prepared for construction of the casino and the former plant demolished to clear the way.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Transportation officials provide update on I-81 improvements

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Improvements to Interstate 81 are accelerating three years after the General Assembly approved a new funding stream for the highway. Thursday afternoon, state and local officials received a status report on operational changes and major construction projects that will address concerns about traffic volume and highway safety.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Green will run for Salem City Council

Anne Marie Green has stepped up to run for Salem City Council after more than thirty years serving Roanoke County. She is in the running for one of two available council seats and is running against three others – two of which are incumbents. She cites her late husband, Mac Green’s, two decade career as Vice Mayor as influential to her decision to run. Green has served as the Public Information Officer, Director of General Services, and Director of Human Resources in her time with Roanoke County. Green is familiar with the process of local government and hopes to make that process more transparent and efficient for Salem Residents.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

Concerts announced in Rocky Mount and Galax

Both the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount and the Blue Ridge Music Center near Galax have announced new acts — Keller Williams and Darin and Brooke Aldridge at the Harvester, Bill and the Belles and ShadowGrass at the Blue Ridge Music Center. Keller Williams will take the stage...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WDBJ7.com

Long Mill Dam in Danville to be removed

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville City Council voted Tuesday evening to remove the Long Mill Dam, the topic of a debate for more than a decade. The opposing votes were concerned about potential low river levels without a dam in place, while the pro-removal votes are looking toward more development and better fishing.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Virginia delegate, rabbis explain why abortion restrictions could infringe on religious rights

ROANOKE, Va. (WXFR) — Virginia Del. Eileen Filler-Corn says Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed abortion restrictions infringe on her religious freedom as a Jewish woman. “What he was talking about, with his idea and concept, and what we have seen honestly from other legislators who have already expressed and espoused an interest in introducing legislation that would take rights away from women and our own bodily autonomy, would be in direct conflict with my faith, Jewish faith, and many other religions,” Filler-Corn, the former Speaker of the House of Delegates, said during a tour of the Raleigh Court Head Start childcare center in Roanoke.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Roanoke Valley SPCA beloved animal ambassador retires

ROANOKE, Va. – After spending her prime dog years visiting assisted living facilities, getting lots of cuddles, educating students, and eating plenty of treats, Polly is retiring, according to the Roanoke Valley SPCA. During Polly’s ten years at the SPCA, she assisted in Humane Education Programs and the Visiting...
ROANOKE, VA

