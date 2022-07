ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two more earthquakes were reported near the Midlands on Friday as the longest swarm in recent history continues. The first one was a 1.6 magnitude quake that struck near Elgin around 6 a.m. The second one was another 1.4 magnitude quake that hit another area near Elgin at around 1:29 p.m.

