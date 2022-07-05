ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man killed in shooting on J. Clyde Morris Blvd., police share video of 2 suspects

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A male shooting victim died from his injuries Tuesday morning, Newport News police confirmed to WAVY News 10.

Officers were called to investigate the report of a shooting Tuesday at 6:45 a.m., in the 600 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard. This is near the intersection of Forrest Drive.

The victim, later identified as 34-year-old Dominic Thompson, was transported to the hospital where he died.

WAVY News 10’s Jon Dowding went to the scene to gather more information. He reports there was a large police presence, with crime tape up around a BP gas station, extending to the business next door.

Police Chief Steve Drew said detectives collected evidence at the scene. He confirmed the shooting appears to have happened outside, in a grassy area between the two businesses. That’s where detectives are focusing their investigation.

Police have released photos and a video of two persons of interest in the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkYt5_0gV6mjoy00
J. Clyde Morris Boulevard shooting persons of interest, July 5, 2022 (Courtesy – Newport News Police)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QVtS8_0gV6mjoy00
Deadly shooting investigation in the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News, Va. on July 5, 2022 (Photo courtesy: Jon Dowding/WAVY)

This is the third shooting incident in Newport News in less than ten hours police have been called to investigate. Two juveniles were shot on 24th Street and Wickham Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Monday and less than two hours later, officers responded to a nearby scene on Madison Avenue near 25th Street; three people were shot in that incident.

“I just employ and encourage citizens of this city to care about this city and just come forward. I’m not asking someone to come out with a sign that says ‘I saw it and I’m here to testify’ but I’m asking if you have heard anything or seen anything, if there is any Ring camera footage, any phone footage, that anyone might have, that they would call. They may have that missing piece that we need,” Chief Drew said.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY on-air and online for updates.

