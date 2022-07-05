ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, MO

Milan man arrested on drug allegation

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief of Police at Milan, Gail Hayes, reports the recent arrest of a Milan resident. Police...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

kttn.com

Trenton man arrested for violating a protection order

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on July 7th on felony violation of an order of protection for an adult involving a second offense. Bond was set at $7,500 cash only for 44 year old James Robert Anderson, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court July 12th.
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Driver Injured And Arrested After Hitting Spike Strips In Pursuit

A Kansas City man had serious injuries and was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County Friday afternoon. State Troopers report 38-year-old Aaron D Dayton was being pursued by law enforcement, westbound on US 24 near Carroll County 287, Dayton’s car hit spike strips and ran off the road, striking a ditch and overturned – coming to rest on its top. He was not wearing a safety belt. Dayton was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Patrol arrests man and woman on DWI allegations

A Kansas City woman was arrested late Wednesday while in Daviess County. The highway patrol reports that 31-year-old Rachel Shepard has been accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as possession of marijuana. Shepard was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. A St. Joseph...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
City
Milan, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident & Arrest Reports

An Illinois man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle rollover accident Thursday at about 1:55 pm State Troopers report the accident happened when a semi was eastbound on US 36, just east of Cameron, pulled onto the shoulder and the truck overturned onto the passenger side. The driver, 65-year-old James Keane of DesPlaines, IL, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report the arrest of Trenton and Ridgeway residents

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton resident on a probation violation and a Ridgeway resident on a capias warrant. Forty-three-year-old Kenneth Walter Bonine was arrested on July 6th. He was accused of violating his probation on original felony charges of second-degree burglary and stealing $750 or more.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports several bookings at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for Livingston County. 24-year-old Noah Joseph Shaw of Chillicothe was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies for 2 counts of alleged delivery of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County Sheriff’s Department seeking assistance from the public in identifying driver of stolen SUV

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of a sports utility vehicle reported as stolen out of Adair County. The sheriff’s office reports it was alerted to a red Pontiac Aztec sitting on the road in Dunlap late on Thursday morning, July 7th. The driver allegedly contacted several residents and told them he ran out of gas.
northwestmoinfo.com

Independence Day Arrest Leaves Trenton Woman Facing a Felony Charge

Kayla L Jones Mugshot - Photo Courtesy of Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Inmate Roster. An Independence Day arrest leaves one Trenton woman facing a felony charge. At 12:41 P.M. in Livingston County the Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest of 29-year-old Kayla L. Jones on an accusatory charge of felony possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine.
TRENTON, MO
KMZU

Chariton County pursuit ends with rollover crash in Carroll County

UPDATE, 6:07 a.m., 7/9/2022 - The Missouri Highway Patrol is releasing additional information about the pursuit in Chariton County, that ended in a Carroll County crash. The crash report says Aaron D. Dayton, 38 of Kansas City, Mo., struck spike strips just after 4:15 Friday, on westbound 24 Highway and went off the roadway near County Road 287. The car struck a ditch, overturned, and came to rest on it's top. Dayton fled on foot but was later caught by law enforcement. Dayton is accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance, driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the car accident.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Marceline man faces multiple felonies after threatening a child and firing a gun from his car

A Marceline man faces multiple felonies after he allegedly threatened a child and discharged a gun from a car near Brookfield on July 1st. Forty-three-year-old Kevin Abbott has been charged with two counts of armed criminal action and one count each of discharging or shooting a firearm at or from a motor vehicle as a prior offender, unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. He has also been charged with two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic assault and one count of misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.
MARCELINE, MO
kchi.com

Three Arrests By Highway Patrol Monday In The Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are in the report from the Missouri Highway Patrol for Monday, July 4th. In Livingston County at about 12:40 pm, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Kayla L Jones of Trenton for alleged possession of methamphetamine. She was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. In Dekalb...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
northwestmoinfo.com

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office June Activity Report

On 06/02/2022, at approximately 0954 hours, Deputies responded to the Caldwell County Courthouse to take a male. into custody according to a warrant for his arrest for Possession of a controlled substance. The bond amount was set. at $10,000 cash only. He was taken into custody and transported to the...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Thursday includes 108 calls for service. Some of the calls include:. 8:28 pm, Officers assisting Emergency Services on medical call in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street. The person was transported to Hedrick Medical Center. 9:57 pm, Fire Department called about a person...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Authorities report the arrest of two from Trenton

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of one Trenton resident on a felony charge and another on a misdemeanor charge. Twenty-two-year-old Dylan Corey Williams was arrested on July 3rd and charged with felony driving while revoked or suspended. His bond is $5,000 cash only. Court documents accuse...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Booked At The Daviess – Dekalb Regional Jail

The Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail reports four additional bookings over the weekend for the area counties. 42-year-old Jill Boley of Chillicothe was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department Monday and is held for alleged endangering the welfare of a child, obstructing the police, and resisting arrest. 35-year-old Andrew Smith of Shawnee,...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Monday, July 4th

The highway patrol reports it arrested a Milan man late Monday night in Sullivan County. Forty-year-old Justin Viers was arrested on a felony warrant for alleged non support. He’s also accused of possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Viers was bondable at the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

ATV demolished, Chillicothe teenager injured in Carroll County crash

An accident on a lettered route in Carroll County Monday afternoon injured a Chillicothe teenager. Eighteen-year-old Garrett Anderson received moderate injuries when the all-terrain vehicle he was operating was struck from behind. Anderson was taken by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. A pickup driven by 60-year-old...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Audio: New Postmaster assigned to post office in Trenton

The Trenton Post Office has a new postmaster. Brandon Sorrentino’s first day in the position was June 18th. He says he started with the United States Postal Service as a city carrier in Saint Joseph in 2014. He was promoted to supervisor in Saint Joseph a couple of years later.
TRENTON, MO

